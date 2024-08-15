Sports
Tennis takes action | Powell Tribune
Tennis season has started again at Powell High School. The Panthers have talented boys and girls, but they need to replace their best players on their team.
Last year, the Panther boys won a conference championship before finishing seventh at the state tournament. They now must replace the top singles spot and one spot on each of the three doubles teams.
Junior Nathan Preator, who was No. 2 in singles for the Panthers last year, is expected to take that top singles ranking. He reached the semifinals at that level before losing two straight to finish just outside the top four.
Behind Preator, the Panthers have three returning players with significant college experience: junior Taeson Schultz at No. 1 doubles, junior Ryan Barrus at No. 2 doubles and senior Isaac Stensing at No. 3 doubles.
“We had seniors that were spread out from top to bottom, except for that No. 2 singles position,” coach Joe Asay said. “Nathan looks like the favorite to take Cade (Queen)'s position at No. 1 singles.”
Asay hopes that some returning players who played as substitutes last year will fill the gaps in the Panthers' lineup, as experience in the first games is crucial this year.
“It will be fun to see how those guys fill those dual positions,” Asay said.
On the girls' side, the Panthers have a number of players returning from last year's team that finished 12th in the state rankings, but like the boys, they will have to replace players throughout the lineup.
Both singles spots from last year's team have been passed on to the girls, along with two spots on the doubles team.
Returning players for the girls state team are sophomore Naomi Whipple at No. 1 doubles, senior Sophie Czirr at No. 2 doubles, and senior Annaliese Peterson and junior Kyra Morrow at No. 3 doubles.
“You always hope that when those girls get the opportunity to step up to those varsity positions, that they have some of that competitive experience,” Asay said. “Besides previous competitive experience, at this age [there’s] the chance to mature, the chance to put more time into the game through tournaments in the summer, through camps and clinics. I hope they're ready to take on those roles.”
In addition to the returning players from out of state, junior Bailee Allred has a chance to return for the Panthers after playing much of last year's season at No. 3 doubles.
“They all have some experience on the college team. With those girls, they can get to those spots,” Asay said. “Some of that will be a big step, possibly from alternate or No. 3 doubles all the way to No. 1 doubles. Those will be some challenges for those girls.”
During the first training week, the Panthers will not play opponents, but will play against each other in a tournament format. Based on this, a ranking of the players will be determined and it will be determined where they will play this fall.
“We're basically letting them make that decision for us,” Asay said. “Then, once the No. 1 and No. 2 are figured out initially, (we can figure out) where we can get the best matchups in the doubles positions.”
The Panthers begin play next week and head out on a long trip on Tuesday to take on two Sweetwater County opponents.
The first game is against Rock Springs at 8:00 a.m., followed by a game at Green River at 12:00 p.m.
“We can usually start with those non-conference matchups, you never want to say they don't count, but it gives us a chance to get up and play some games against opponents,” Asay said. “Depending on how things play out as we finish the season, it's very likely they'll have those guys from the south playing, so it's good to get those games in.”
The tennis season is flying by, with the season-ending state tournament in Gillette on the last weekend of September.
