Predicting 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Opponents Oklahoma Sooners





Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images Unfortunately, we have to skip the practice match against Mercer and go straight to the final sprint against Oklahoma. MATCH 11: OKLAHOMA SOONERS Coach: Brent Venables, 53 years old (16-10 in two seasons) Okie record 2023: 10-3 (7-2 in B12; lost Alamo Bowl) Flashback: The Sooners started the season on a seven-game winning streak, including a thrilling victory over Texas. This was followed by two winnable road games that resulted in one-score losses (at Kansas, at Okie Lite). Wins over West Virginia, @BYU, and TCU brought them to ten wins, but they lost to a red-hot Arizona squad in the Alamo Bowl. Returning starters: 3 on offense, 6 on defense, punter, kicker. Main losses: Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was named head coach at Mississippi State, DC Ted Roof was fired, AARP pitchman QB Dillon Gabriel (to Oregon), OT Tyler Guyton (round 1, Cowboys), OT Walter Rouse (round 6, Vikings), DT Jonah Laulu (round 7, Colts), leading receiver Drake Stoops (graduated), C Andrew Raym (graduated), RB Tawee Walker (513 yds, 7 TD, to Wisconsin), RB Marcus Major (to U of Minnesota), QB General Booty (major loss because the name is LOL, to ULM). Top returnees: Leading tackler LB Danny Stutsman, QB Jackson ArnoldS Billy Bowman (6 INT, 3 Pick-6 in 23), LB Kip Lewis, DL Ethan Downs (4.5 sacks), leading rusher Gavin Sawchuk (744 yds, 9 TD), #2, 3, 4 receivers WRs Nic Anderson (798 yds, 10 TD), Jalil Farooq (694-2) and Andrel Anthony (429-1 in six games before suffering a season-ending injury against Texas). Top newcomers: WR Deion Burks (629 yds, 7 TD, from Purdue), OT Michael Tarquin (from Florida), DL Damonic Williams (Seriously. Why name your kid Damonic? 3 sacks, 5 TFL, from TCU), DE Caiden Woullard (9.5 sacks, from Miami-OH), new OC Seth Littrell (former North Texas HC), DC Zac Alley (former DC at Jax State), PK Tyler Keltner (from ETSU/FSU), C Branson Hickman (from SMU). Name you should know: After old man Dillon Gabriel left the bowl game, true freshman Jackson Arnold got his first start against a strong Zona defense and put up 361 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had three interceptions, but two of them came in his first 8 passes. The former 5-star recruit finally settled down and had a nice game in a losing contest. He has the potential to be a star. Strong points: Eleven of the top 13 tacklers return, led by preseason All-SEC first-team pick Stutsman… Bowman likely could have turned pro, but is back to anchor a veteran secondary… The defensive line will be one of the deeper in the SEC… Receiving corps… Houston gets away with it being their Power non-con game… Weaknesses: Everyone on offense wears name tags. Only four players who started six games return to the offense and one of them was a WR replacing another who was out for the season… An entirely new starting five on the OL, plus tight end… Arnold has potential, but he is WAY too young for the SEC and can be a little sketchy at times… Overall depth… The field goal shooting wasn't great (15-21) and that guy is back. Okie picked up a 6th year player who starred at ETSU for four years but was benched at FSU last year… A pretty tough SEC schedule with a finish @ Mizz, Bama, @ LSU… Prospect: After a few years of Lincoln Riley's back-of-the-envelope defense, OU got a defensive-minded guy as their head coach. And it seems to be working for now. On offense, losing Lebby as OC hurts, but Littrell is a decent replacement. Venables has done a good job of scouring the TP to fill holes on his team. It's a big step up for the Sooners from the Big XII to the SEC. Double-digit wins are highly doubtful this year. Bama is a -2 favorite, probably because the game is in Norman. This game will probably be a bit close for three quarters, but the depth of the Crimson Tide will wear down Okie. Bama 38-24. Oklahoma Win Total Odds* Over 7.5 -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Less than 7.5 +100 (bet $100 to win $100) *According to DraftKings OKLAHOMA SOONERS 2024 SCHEDULE: Friday 30 Aug Temple – W

Sat, Sep 7 Houston – W

Sat, Sep 14 Tulane – W

Sat, Sep 21 Tennessee – W – Home advantage.

Sat, Sep 28 in Auburn – W – Your very first visit to Jerdin-Hair may come as a surprise.

Sat, Oct 12 vs. Texas (at Dallas) – L

Sat, Oct 19 South Carolina – W – First ever meeting.

Sat, Oct 26 at Ole Miss – L – OM after a bye.

Sat, Nov 2 Maine – W – Remember them

Sat, Nov 9 at Missouri – V – Home advantage. [Have met 96 times, last time in 2011.]

Sat, Nov 23 Alabama – W – REVENGE! OU is 3-2-1 all-time against the Tide.

Sat, Nov 30 at LSU – L Survey Sooners regular season wins in 2024: ALABAMA 2024 SCHEDULE PREVIEWS: Sat, Aug 31 vs Western Kentucky

Sat, Sept 7 vs South Florida

Sat, Sep 14 @ Wisconsin

Sat, Sep 28 vs Georgia

Sat, Oct 5 @ Vanderbilt

Sat, Oct 12 vs South Carolina

Sat, Oct 19 @ Tennessee

Sat, Oct 26 vs Missouri

Sat Nov 9 @ LSU

Sat Nov 16 against Mercer

Sat, Nov 23 @ Oklahoma

Sat, Nov 30 vs Auburn

