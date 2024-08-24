Paddler Archana Kamath says 'love for science' is the only reason for her sudden retirement after Paris Olympics Firstpost

Kamath announced her retirement from professional table tennis at the age of 24, less than a month after representing her country at the Paris Olympics. read more

Archana Kamath surprised the Indian table tennis community on Thursday by announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of 24.

What is even more surprising is the fact that Kamath's announcement comes less than a month after his historic participation in the Paris Olympics.

The Bengaluru-born woman didn’t come to Paris by chance. She was part of the Indian women’s table tennis team that not only made its Olympic debut but also won the opening match and reached the quarterfinals.

And in the quarter-finals, it was Kamath who recorded the only win for India, after a 1-3 defeat to Germany.

It was a huge moment for the gold medalist at the 2023 National Games to be able to challenge some of the best athletes in the world in the biggest sporting event ever.

However, Kamath would later go on to make her difficult decision to leave the sport public. And from the sound of it, it seems like she had already made up her mind.

“Table tennis and studies have both been a big part of my life. I am equally passionate about both and I feel that each has nourished and enriched my experience of the other. I decided to continue my education after the Paris Olympics by enrolling in a full-time 2-year Masters in Public Policy. I felt deep down that the time was now and that I did not want to postpone my academic pursuits any longer.

“Table tennis has given me so many great relationships, lifelong experiences and most importantly the joy and honour of representing my beloved Bharat, and a chance to give my best and fight for it,” Kamath said in a statement after her decision to retire.

Kamath added that she never really thought about financial returns or stability when she was playing table tennis and representing the country. She explained that it was ultimately her love for science that influenced her decision, and she admitted that it was not an easy one to take.

“It was not an easy decision for me to make, but if I have stopped playing competitive table tennis, it is only and solely because of my love for the study. TT is a great sport that I have been able to play for a long time, and my love for it remains…

“I never thought about TT and never played it with financial gains in mind. Also, I have received so much support over the years, emotionally, financially and in every way you can think of…” Kamath added.

She concluded with a sort of apology to the rest of the nation, adding that she would continue to serve the nation in “every little way” she could.

“Finally, to all my fellow Bharatiyas – though I tried my best, I sincerely apologize that I could not do as much for our country as an athlete. I don't know what the future holds for me, but I am sure that I will always try my best to serve our Bharat in whatever way I can,” Kamath concluded.