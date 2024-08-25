How NCAA Rules Allow Early Starts

The unofficial 2024 college football season begins on Saturday, though most teams in the FBS world will not be in action.

Saturday’s schedule, headlined by No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, marks the first day of college football for the year. It will feature only a few select games, however, as most teams open their respective seasons in Week 1 over Labor Day weekend.

College football’s technically first weekend is therefore dubbed “Week 0,” and it has featured some intriguing matchups over the years. That includes the 2022 Big Ten meeting between Nebraska and Northwestern and the historic rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy in 2023. Both games were also in Dublin, which has become a traditional host for such contests.

Here's everything you need to know about Week 0, which will feature the first college football action of the 2024 season:

What is college football week 0?

Week 0 is the unofficial first week of college football, and typically features only a handful of games rather than a full schedule. The vast majority of teams open their seasons in Week 1, over Labor Day weekend.

Indeed, NCAA Rule 17.11.4 states that the earliest a college football team can play an exhibition game or an outside opponent is the Thursday before Labor Day (which falls on August 29 in 2024). So how can Florida State, Georgia Tech and others play on a Saturday?

The NCAA has a few exceptions to the rule, including the 17.11.4.3 exception, which involves in-season foreign competition. According to the NCAA:

“An institution that must play a regular season game in a foreign country may play its first permitted outdoor competition game on the Saturday preceding the Thursday preceding Labor Day. An institution that uses this exception must provide its student-athletes with an additional five days off from all measurable athletic activity during the institution's announced playing season.“

Games in Week 0 do not count as an extra game on each team's schedule, because they compensate for the early week with an extra week off during the season. For example, Florida State still plays 12 regular season games, but has three weeks off on September 7, October 12, and November 16.

That still leaves three other games on Saturday that don’t fall under the foreign-league exception: Montana State vs. New Mexico; SMU vs. Nevada; and Delaware State vs. Hawaii, all of which will be played in the U.S.

Any of these teams can compete in Week 0 thanks to exception 17.11.4.1, which applies to teams competing in Hawaii in a given season:

“An institution required to play a regular season game in Hawaii may play its first permitted outdoor game on the Saturday preceding the Thursday preceding Labor Day. If the institution's first season opponent is not a member institution located in Hawaii, the institution's first season opponent may also play its first outdoor game (game or exhibition) on the Saturday preceding the Thursday preceding Labor Day.”

In addition to Delaware State, which plays the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Nevada (Oct. 26) and New Mexico (Nov. 30) also play in Hawaii in 2024, allowing them and their opponents to play in Week 0.

Week 0 college football schedule

This is the schedule for week 0 of the 2024 American football season:

All times Eastern

No. 10 Florida State at Georgia Tech (Dublin) | Afternoon | ESPN (Fubo)

Montana State at New Mexico | 4:00 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 (Fubo)

SMU at Nevada | 8:00 PM | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

Delaware State vs. Hawaii | 11:59 p.m.

