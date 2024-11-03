Cricket Australia clears India A of ball-tampering charges; Ishan Kishan not to be reported for referee change | Cricket news

The fourth day of the India A-Australia A unofficial Test at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay got off to a controversial start when on-field umpires changed the ball used by the visitors overnight.

Shortly before Sunday's game started, with Australia A needing 86 runs to win, India A's players were seen questioning referee Shawn Craig about the ball being handed to resume proceedings.

“If you scratch it, we'll change the ball. No more discussion, let's play,' Craig was heard saying over the stump microphone.

As the Indian players tried to argue, Craig said: No more arguing; let's play. This is not a discussion.

When India A asked the wicketkeeper if they wanted to continue playing with the freshly handed in ball, the umpire reaffirmed: You are playing with that ball.



Kishan was given a warning and warned that referee Shawn Craig would report him for dissent. (Screengrab/crcket.com.au)

Kishan warned

Kishan was then flagged for showing dissent as he branded the referee's move a “really stupid decision”.

You are being reported for dissent. That is inappropriate behavior. It is because of your (team) actions that we changed the ball,” the referee responded.

Kishan, who has not been seen in Indian colors since November 2023, returned to the national radar after a year.

Craig, a former Victoria player, has appeared in more than 50 first-class matches and has also refereed men's internationals since 2019.

Cricket Australia provides clarification

Cricket Australia later issued a clarification, clearing the India A players of ball tampering charges and saying the ball was changed “due to deterioration”.

“The captain and manager of both teams were informed of the decision prior to the match and no further action would be taken,” CA confirmed to cricket.com.au.

While Kishan was cautioned for dissent on the field, CA has confirmed that he will not be reported further for the umpire discussion.

AUS A cruise to win

Led by captain Nathan McSweeney's unbeaten 88 off 178 balls, Australia A cruised to the 224-run target with seven wickets to spare.

Earlier, India A had posted 312 in their second innings after conceding an 85-run lead against the hosts in the first innings. Sai Sudharsan (103) shone with his second successive first-class ton while Devdutt Padikkal posted 88 before a lower-order collapse curtailed India A's innings.

The teams will play the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from November 7.

(The article was updated after the CA statement was issued)