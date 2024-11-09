Table Tennis: Glory to Lord and Ball in Fun Doubles Event





A total of 28 competitive players, split into 14 doubles pairs, lined up at the NSC last Wednesday to take part in the Isle of Man Table Tennis Association's annual Fun Doubles tournament. Players were assigned their playing partners according to their division and league ranking. It is an opportunity for the juniors and lower ranked players to play alongside and against higher ranked players, hopefully gaining tips and advice on how to improve their game. All matches were competitive but all played in a friendly and fun way in the spirit of this event. In Group A, Adrian Slater and Darren Shaw achieved five wins to progress to the semi-finals as group winners, with Steve Curtis and Grant Patterson in second place with four wins. In a key match, Slater and Shaw defeated Curtis and Patterson in three Ends 8/11, 11/5, 11/9. The eventual winners were perhaps put under the most pressure in their matches against Sonja Shaw and Jackie Gill, who narrowly lost on 11/9, 9/11, 12/14. Ken Mitchell and Eben Moore also had four wins, but they missed out on second place as they lost to Curtis and Patterson. Mark Webster-Smith and Geoff Burchill finished in fourth place with three wins, with Malcolm Lambert and Liav Lanin, Shaw and Gill, plus Kevin Drewry and Luke Begley all providing tough competition. Group B was equally closely fought, with Sasha Thomas and Bob Borland ultimately emerging as group winners with five wins from six matches. Geoff Ball and Lisa Lord also had five wins, but they finished second due to losing to Thomas and Borland 10/12, 8-11. Malc Lewis and Margaret Forsyth took four wins, but that wasn't enough to get them through. Their match against Thomas and Borland was particularly exciting, with the group winners narrowly winning 13/11, 4/11, 16/14. This match was crucial for the final placement. Neil Quane and Pat Halliwell, Darren Smethurst and Anil Paul, Neil Ronan and Maurice Campbell, plus Maggie Mulhern and Keith Herrington were the other pairs in this group who all made sure every match was hard fought. In the second event of Group A, Ramsey teammates Ball and Lord gathered all their experience to get past Slater and Shaw (also from Ramsey Table Tennis Club) 12/10 in the first end, before Slater and Shaw stormed back to 11th. /7 in the second ending. The third end was very close, with Ball's backhand appearing to be a deciding factor and they emerged as winners with a score of 12/10. In the second semi-final, Thomas and Borland lost some of their mojo, after being crushed by the determined and experienced duo of Curtis and Patterson – the score was 14/16, 6/11. Ball and Lord were dominant in the final against Curtis and Patterson, who were unable to repeat their semi-final heroics and gain a foothold in the match. They eventually fell to a triumphant Ball and Lord 5/11, 7/11. The winning duo combined careful play with some well-executed attacking shots, with great success. Their success shows how much experience and knowledge of the partner's game is key to success in doubles – and much of the credit goes to Ball and Lord for this stunning victory. Steve Curtis and Grant Patterson finished second in the tournament (Photo: Malcolm Lambert) ( Malcolm Lambert )

