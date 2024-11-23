Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky High School Football Week 14 Scores

There are only three weeks of high school football left Cincinnati And Northern Kentucky with regional championships decided this week.

As those games get underway and the teams take the field, here's your one-stop destination for live score updates, top stories, videos and more from high school football games in Greater Cincinnati.

Covington Catholic 31, Boyle County 28

Boyle County advanced to the Class 4A regional final on a 32-game winning streak, including a win over Covington Catholic in last year's state championship game. Boyle County and Mr. Football prospect Montavin Quisenberry appeared to take the lead late in the fourth quarter trailing 31-28 before Quisenberry was ruled to have fumbled out of the end zone for a Covington Catholic touchback with 1:39 left in the game.

Boyle County took a 28-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard run by Quisenberry before the Colonels went up 31-28 on an Owen Pitzer two-yard run.

Covington Catholic quarterback Cash Harney was 3-4 for 98 yards and a touchdown against Oliver Link for 80 yards. Harney also rushed 32 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Quisenberry had 246 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for Boyle County.

The Colonels hit the road for the state semifinals, visiting undefeated Franklin County. Boyle County's run at a fifth consecutive state championship came to an end. The loss was Boyle County's first postseason loss since falling 21-20 to Johnson Central in the 2019 Class 4A state final and its first overall loss since losing 37-6 to Frederick Douglass in the 2022 regular season final .

Covington Catholic 7 7 7 10 31

Boyle County 0 6 15 7 28

C.C Harney 18 run (Urti kick)

B.C Passage of driver 22 from Murphy (kick failed)

C.C Harney 15 run (Urti kick)

B.C Quisenberry 39 run (Quisenberry pass)

C.C Link 80 pass from Harney (Urti kick)

B.C Quisenberry 85 kick return (Carr kick)

C.C FG Urti 33

B.C Quisenberry 46 run (Carr kick)

C.C Pitzer 2 run (Urti kick)

Facts: CC 11-2, BC 12-1.

Moeller 28, St. Xavier 23

Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Crusaders back to the Division I state tournament in a 28-23 victory over St. Xavier.

Moeller took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter when Ponatoski, who entered the day with 48 passing touchdowns, rushed for his first score of the season. St. Xavier took a 17-14 lead into the break after two touchdown passes from Chase Herbstreit to Daniel Vollmer.

Two more Moeller touchdowns in the second half appeared to end the game with just over a minute remaining, but the Bombers blocked a Moeller punt for a touchdown to cut the lead to 28–23. St. Xavier attempted an offside and let the ball pop out of a Bombers hands before Moeller recovered to win the game.

Ponatoski was 16-21 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Josleyn ran 19 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

For the Bombers, Herbstreit was 11-23 for 157 yards and two scores. Vollmer ran 24 times for 96 yards and caught two passes, both for touchdowns.

Moeller meets Centerville in the Division I semifinals.

St. Xavier 3 14 0 6 23

Moeller 7 7 7 7 28

SX FG Davidson 22

M Ponatoski 2 runs (Mallabar kick)

SX Vollmer 5 pass from Herbstreit (Taylor kick)

M Adams 33 pass from Ponatoski (Mallabar kick)

SX Vollmer 12 pass from Herbstreit (Taylor kick)

M McCutchan 11 pass from Ponatoski (Mallabar kick)

M Josley's 2 run (Mallabar kick)

SX 16 kick return (pass failed)

Facts: M 13-1, SX 10-4.

Anderson 28, La Salle 21

The Anderson Raptors return to the Division II state semifinals after a touchdown with just over three minutes remaining led to a defensive drive to beat the La Salle Lancers.

With the score tied 14-14 entering the final quarter, Anderson went ahead on quarterback Justice Burnam's third rushing touchdown of the night. A missed extra point on the score created a 20-14 Anderson lead. La Salle responded quickly and a three-yard run from Brady OConnor (and Jack Schroer's kick) gave the Lancers a 21-20 lead.

As Anderson has done all year, the Raptors followed with a speedy drive of their own. Durrell Turner scored from a yard out and Burnam ran in the two-point try to take a 28-21 lead with 3:09 remaining. La Salle's potential game-winning drive reached the Anderson 20, but the Lancers turned around on downs.

Burnam was 27-38 for 262 yards and an interception while rushing for 107 yards on the ground with three scores. Trace Jallick had nine catches for 117 yards. La Salle quarterback Pat McLaughlin was 17-30 for 205 yards and an interception while rushing for a team-high 60 yards.

Anderson will face Big Walnut in the Division II semifinals.

The room 0 0 14 7 21

Anderson 7 0 7 14 28

A Burnam 2 run (Callahan kick)

L.S Moore 19 INT return (Schroer kick)

A Burnam 10 run (Callahan kick)

L.S OConnor 3 run (Schroer kick)

A Burnam 9 run (kick failed)

L.S OConnor 3 run (Schroer kick)

A Turner 1 run (Burnam kick)

Facts: A 14-0, LS 11-3.

Cincinnati High School Football Playoffs Week 14 Scoreboard

Division I, Region 4

Moeller 28, St. Xavier 23 FINAL

Division II, Region 8

Anderson 28, La Salle 21 LAST

Division IV, Region 16

Taft 26, Alter 12 FINAL

Northern Kentucky High School Football Playoffs Week 14 Scoreboard

Class 6A

Ryle 43, Central Hardin 14 FINAL

Class 5A

Cooper 56, Southwest 15 FINAL

Highlands 42, Pulaski County 18 FINAL

Class 4A

Covington Catholic 31, Boyle County 28 FINAL

Class 2A

Beechwood 44, Martin County 7 FINAL

Class 1A

Campbellsville 27, Newport Central Catholic 24 FINAL

Kentucky Country Day 14, Newport 12 FINAL

Roy Lucas, former Simon Kenton coach, is stepping down

After serving as head coach at Simon Kenton for the past four years, head coach Roy Lucas resigned, the school announced. It was the second stint at Simon Kenton for Lucas, who also served as head coach at Lloyd Memorial.

Moeller will host St. Xavier and Princeton at West Clermont in 2025

Moeller is still in the hunt for a state title in 2024, but some 2025 games have gotten attention. The Crusaders confirmed that West Clermont will serve as their home field next season when Moeller hosts rivals Princeton and St. Xavier.

Enquirer writers predict regional final winners

