Sports
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky High School Football Week 14 Scores
There are only three weeks of high school football left Cincinnati And Northern Kentucky with regional championships decided this week.
As those games get underway and the teams take the field, here's your one-stop destination for live score updates, top stories, videos and more from high school football games in Greater Cincinnati.
More:Dive into The Enquirer's winter sports coverage ahead of the 2024-2025 season
Covington Catholic 31, Boyle County 28
Boyle County advanced to the Class 4A regional final on a 32-game winning streak, including a win over Covington Catholic in last year's state championship game. Boyle County and Mr. Football prospect Montavin Quisenberry appeared to take the lead late in the fourth quarter trailing 31-28 before Quisenberry was ruled to have fumbled out of the end zone for a Covington Catholic touchback with 1:39 left in the game.
Boyle County took a 28-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard run by Quisenberry before the Colonels went up 31-28 on an Owen Pitzer two-yard run.
Covington Catholic quarterback Cash Harney was 3-4 for 98 yards and a touchdown against Oliver Link for 80 yards. Harney also rushed 32 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Quisenberry had 246 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for Boyle County.
The Colonels hit the road for the state semifinals, visiting undefeated Franklin County. Boyle County's run at a fifth consecutive state championship came to an end. The loss was Boyle County's first postseason loss since falling 21-20 to Johnson Central in the 2019 Class 4A state final and its first overall loss since losing 37-6 to Frederick Douglass in the 2022 regular season final .
Covington Catholic 7 7 7 10 31
Boyle County 0 6 15 7 28
C.C Harney 18 run (Urti kick)
B.C Passage of driver 22 from Murphy (kick failed)
C.C Harney 15 run (Urti kick)
B.C Quisenberry 39 run (Quisenberry pass)
C.C Link 80 pass from Harney (Urti kick)
B.C Quisenberry 85 kick return (Carr kick)
C.C FG Urti 33
B.C Quisenberry 46 run (Carr kick)
C.C Pitzer 2 run (Urti kick)
Facts: CC 11-2, BC 12-1.
Moeller 28, St. Xavier 23
Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Crusaders back to the Division I state tournament in a 28-23 victory over St. Xavier.
Moeller took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter when Ponatoski, who entered the day with 48 passing touchdowns, rushed for his first score of the season. St. Xavier took a 17-14 lead into the break after two touchdown passes from Chase Herbstreit to Daniel Vollmer.
Two more Moeller touchdowns in the second half appeared to end the game with just over a minute remaining, but the Bombers blocked a Moeller punt for a touchdown to cut the lead to 28–23. St. Xavier attempted an offside and let the ball pop out of a Bombers hands before Moeller recovered to win the game.
Ponatoski was 16-21 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Josleyn ran 19 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.
For the Bombers, Herbstreit was 11-23 for 157 yards and two scores. Vollmer ran 24 times for 96 yards and caught two passes, both for touchdowns.
Moeller meets Centerville in the Division I semifinals.
St. Xavier 3 14 0 6 23
Moeller 7 7 7 7 28
SX FG Davidson 22
M Ponatoski 2 runs (Mallabar kick)
SX Vollmer 5 pass from Herbstreit (Taylor kick)
M Adams 33 pass from Ponatoski (Mallabar kick)
SX Vollmer 12 pass from Herbstreit (Taylor kick)
M McCutchan 11 pass from Ponatoski (Mallabar kick)
M Josley's 2 run (Mallabar kick)
SX 16 kick return (pass failed)
Facts: M 13-1, SX 10-4.
Anderson 28, La Salle 21
The Anderson Raptors return to the Division II state semifinals after a touchdown with just over three minutes remaining led to a defensive drive to beat the La Salle Lancers.
With the score tied 14-14 entering the final quarter, Anderson went ahead on quarterback Justice Burnam's third rushing touchdown of the night. A missed extra point on the score created a 20-14 Anderson lead. La Salle responded quickly and a three-yard run from Brady OConnor (and Jack Schroer's kick) gave the Lancers a 21-20 lead.
As Anderson has done all year, the Raptors followed with a speedy drive of their own. Durrell Turner scored from a yard out and Burnam ran in the two-point try to take a 28-21 lead with 3:09 remaining. La Salle's potential game-winning drive reached the Anderson 20, but the Lancers turned around on downs.
Burnam was 27-38 for 262 yards and an interception while rushing for 107 yards on the ground with three scores. Trace Jallick had nine catches for 117 yards. La Salle quarterback Pat McLaughlin was 17-30 for 205 yards and an interception while rushing for a team-high 60 yards.
Anderson will face Big Walnut in the Division II semifinals.
The room 0 0 14 7 21
Anderson 7 0 7 14 28
A Burnam 2 run (Callahan kick)
L.S Moore 19 INT return (Schroer kick)
A Burnam 10 run (Callahan kick)
L.S OConnor 3 run (Schroer kick)
A Burnam 9 run (kick failed)
L.S OConnor 3 run (Schroer kick)
A Turner 1 run (Burnam kick)
Facts: A 14-0, LS 11-3.
Cincinnati High School Football Playoffs Week 14 Scoreboard
Division I, Region 4
Moeller 28, St. Xavier 23 FINAL
Division II, Region 8
Anderson 28, La Salle 21 LAST
Division IV, Region 16
Taft 26, Alter 12 FINAL
Northern Kentucky High School Football Playoffs Week 14 Scoreboard
Class 6A
Ryle 43, Central Hardin 14 FINAL
Class 5A
Cooper 56, Southwest 15 FINAL
Highlands 42, Pulaski County 18 FINAL
Class 4A
Covington Catholic 31, Boyle County 28 FINAL
Class 2A
Beechwood 44, Martin County 7 FINAL
Class 1A
Campbellsville 27, Newport Central Catholic 24 FINAL
Kentucky Country Day 14, Newport 12 FINAL
Roy Lucas, former Simon Kenton coach, is stepping down
After serving as head coach at Simon Kenton for the past four years, head coach Roy Lucas resigned, the school announced. It was the second stint at Simon Kenton for Lucas, who also served as head coach at Lloyd Memorial.
Moeller will host St. Xavier and Princeton at West Clermont in 2025
Moeller is still in the hunt for a state title in 2024, but some 2025 games have gotten attention. The Crusaders confirmed that West Clermont will serve as their home field next season when Moeller hosts rivals Princeton and St. Xavier.
Enquirer writers predict regional final winners
A total of 12 teams from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will play for the regional championships, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals next week.
Look who the Enquirer writers predicted as regional champions.
How to stream Cincinnati Regional Football games.
The Moeller and St. Xavier Division I regional finals may be sold out, but you can still watch it, as well as the other local regional final games in Ohio from home on television or streaming.
Which Greater Cincinnati high school football teams won in Week 13?
The postseason continues for high school football in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Go back and check out the Week 13 Greater Cincinnati finals and box scores to see how teams got to this point in the tournament.
Get statewide high school football scores from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana via Scorestream
Watch OHSAA and KHSAA football games on NFHS Network
Watch football games in Southwest Ohio this season Watch Kentucky football games this season Watch football games in Indiana this season
The NFHS Network is a production of theNational Federation of State College AssociationsAndPlayOn! Sportwhich allows schools to stream and broadcast sporting events even without a full broadcast staff.
Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/high-school/high-school-sports/2024/11/22/oh-cincinnati-nky-2024-week-14-high-school-football-scores-postseason-ohsaa-schedule/76494614007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ohio State vs. Prediction Indiana, choice, distribution, football match odds, where to watch, TV channel, live stream
- Q&A: Meet the St. Thomas man who shines a light on his fight against stomach cancer
- Frankly, Hasto Kristiyanto reveals Jokowi's scenario to stay in power
- Exclusive: US FDA finds widely used asthma drug impacts brain
- Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is targeting the Bharat Army over words written on the national flag
- A retired major general has reacted to Russia's use of a new weapon in Ukraine
- Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi faces case over 'Medina' remarks ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad
- During 3-country tour, PM Modi held 31 meetings with world leaders | News from India
- IHSAA football semistate scores, highlights, stats, photos, recaps
- Britain has offered to comply with the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu.
- Tourists warned that sixth traveler dies of methanol poisoning in Laos | BBC News
- Turkish CHP seeks intelligence to prevent terrorist infiltration of party, draws criticism