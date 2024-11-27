TIMOTHE CHALAMET Receives the Arlington Artist of the Year Award at the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival





TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11, 2025 Cinema maverick Timothe Chalametwill be honored with the prestigiousArlington Artist of the Year Awardat the 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Chalamet will receive the award during a personal tribute and career retrospective on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The evening will highlight his achievements in two critically acclaimed films: A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (dir. James Mangold) and DUNE: PART TWO (dir. Denis Villeneuve). This honor recognizes Chalamet's unparalleled talent and his lasting impact on the film landscape. “I'm a huge fan of Bob Dylan and I was blown away by Chalamet's transformation in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN. His performance is thrilling and exciting, especially in the wake of the big box office success earlier this year with DUNE: PART TWO. This is truly the era of Chalamet, said SBIFF director Roger Durling. Timothe Chalamet was the youngest Oscar nominee for Best Actor since 1939 for his breakthrough role in CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. He starred in five Best Picture Oscar nominees: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, LADY BIRD, LITTLE WOMEN, DUNE and DONT LOOK UP. Additional credits include BONES AND ALL, THE FRENCH DISPATCH, BEAUTIFUL BOY, THE KING, INTERSTELLAR and DUNE: PART TWO. He is currently in production on A24 and Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME, inspired by the late American table tennis legend Martin 'Marty' Reisman. The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place LIVE from February 4 to 15, 2025. Official events, including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes, will be held at SBIFF's Riviera Theater and the New Film Center , plus the historic Arlington Theater. Passes for the 2025 festival are now on sale atsbiff.org. Last year the festival featured a program of more than 200 films from more than 48 countries with honorary prizes awarded to Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, Mark Ruffalo, Jeffrey Wright, America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, DaVine Joy Randolph , Andrew Scott, Martin Scorsese, Justine Triet, Billie Eilish and Ludwig Gransson. A-list and industry guests will once again descend on Santa Barbara, making it a must-stop location on the awards circuit and delivering a record number of films with many world and US premieres. The line-up and schedule of the films will be announced in January 2025. About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and presenting the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 39 years, SBIFF has become one of the top 10 film festivals in the United States, with 100,000 attendees and 11 days of more than 200 films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their missionto engage, enrich and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film. SBIFF continues its commitment to education and the community through many free educational programs and events. SBIFF's programs support more than 18,000 children, students and families in our local community by introducing film as an art form to young children with programs such as AppleBox and Mikes FieldTrip to the Movies; teaching film analysis to high school and college students with programs such as Rosebud and the Film Studies Program; and teaching screenwriting and filmmaking with Film Camp and 10-10-10 Mentorship programs. Most importantly, SBIFF's programs always focus on the underrepresented and underserved communities in Santa Barbara County. More recently, SBIFF signed a long-term lease for the iconic multiplex at 916 State Street in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. This landmark acquisition paves the way for the creation of a state-of-the-art film center, a vibrant year-round destination that will serve as a central hub for cinema enthusiasts and the heart of the renowned SBIFF film festival. Building on the success of the Riviera Theater revitalization in 2016 and the opening of its own downtown education center in 2019, SBIFF continues to strengthen its commitment to the cultural fabric of Santa Barbara.

