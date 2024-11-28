Sports
Cricket vs India: Ricky Ponting's action backfires on Australia as legend issues dire new warning
While Ricky Ponting's comments on Virat Kohli were not as disparaging as some in the Indian cricket thought the community, there is no doubt that Australian legend poked the bear and started a fire in the star batter. And Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has warned Australia they will be 'beaten' if they push the tourists into a corner again.
Kohl finally broke out of his long slump with an unbeaten century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth. Before the stunning blow, the former captain had not made a Test century since July 2023.
Ahead of the Test series, Ponting expressed shock that Kohli made such a poor trot and seemed to suggest he did not deserve his place in the side. “I recently saw a statistic about Virat where it said he had only scored [three] Test hundreds in the last five years,” Ponting said. That didn't seem right to me, but if that's true then that's, I mean, that's a concern. There would probably be no one else who is likely to play international cricket as a top-order batsman who just scores [three] Test hundreds of matches in five years.”
However, Ponting predicted that Kohli would come back and added: “I've said it before about Virat, you never doubt the greats of the game. There's no doubt, he's a great play. He loves playing against Australia .”
“Actually, I know he likes playing against Australia. And like I said, his record (in Australia) is very good. If there's a time for him to turn it around, it would be this series. So I wouldn't do it.” be surprised to see Virat making runs in the first game.”
Sunil Gavaskar warns Australia against poking the Indian bear
Despite predicting Kohli would shine, many in India found Ponting's comments rather disparaging. Coach Gautam Gambhir told the Australian legend to focus on his own team and Gavaskar has now highlighted how this got the tourists moving.
Gavaskar pointed to the Habhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds incident in Australia in 2008, and the fact that the Australian media questioned a Suryakumar Yadav catch in the T20 World Cup final. “Remember, India's victory in Perth in 2007/08 came right after the Harbhajan Singh-Andrew Symonds controversy, which was followed by criticism from the Australian media,” Gavaskar said. The Hindu Times this week.
“So that win in Perth, and the win this time, shows that every time the Australian media goes against India… now remember Suryakumar Yadav got to the T20 World Cup final. So many things were written in the media in Australia question the legality of that catch. How can you question here in Australia whether Suryakumar's feet touched the ground? That is why our team showed that we are a party [that] will beat you in this series.”
RELATED:
Beau Webster is included in the Australian test squad
Australia have plenty to think about after being destroyed by 295 runs in the first Test. Coach Andrew McDonald has indicated there will be no changes despite calls for Marnus Labuschagne to be dropped amid a horror series of his own.
McDonald did leave the door open for Josh Inglis to come into the playing XI after being the reserve batsman in Perth, and Beau Webster will also reportedly be included in the squad to cover for a sore Mitch Marsh. The all-rounder bowled 17 overs in Perth and will be monitored ahead of the second Test in Adelaide starting next Friday.
