Q&A with cricket writer Tom Decent from the Sydney Morning Herald

Adam Gilchrist. He changed the game for wicketkeepers. I was fortunate enough to be part of the NSW PSSA cricket team in year six. At the SCG we were shown baggy blue caps, which was a huge sensation. To our surprise it was Gilchrist who came down to the ground at tea halfway through the Test and handed us our caps. That's the kind of gesture a twelve-year-old doesn't forget.

Are you a test purist or a Big Bash thrill seeker?

I love both, but Test cricket will always reign supreme. T20 results are so easily forgotten and lack context. There is no sport that can compare to the drama of a Test match. Even if teams shake hands after five days and there may not be a winner.

It wasn't a great week for the Australian test team. What went wrong against India in Perth and is this an ominous sign for what will happen this summer?

A bad session late on the first day changed the game in India, with visiting fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in full flight. Much has been made of the woes of Australia's top flight, but Bumrah's spell was fantastic. I had the binoculars with me most of the time and his execution was something to behold. Imagine being confronted with that. I have enormous respect for top-level hitters.