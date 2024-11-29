Sports
Q&A with cricket writer Tom Decent from the Sydney Morning Herald
Adam Gilchrist. He changed the game for wicketkeepers. I was fortunate enough to be part of the NSW PSSA cricket team in year six. At the SCG we were shown baggy blue caps, which was a huge sensation. To our surprise it was Gilchrist who came down to the ground at tea halfway through the Test and handed us our caps. That's the kind of gesture a twelve-year-old doesn't forget.
Are you a test purist or a Big Bash thrill seeker?
I love both, but Test cricket will always reign supreme. T20 results are so easily forgotten and lack context. There is no sport that can compare to the drama of a Test match. Even if teams shake hands after five days and there may not be a winner.
It wasn't a great week for the Australian test team. What went wrong against India in Perth and is this an ominous sign for what will happen this summer?
A bad session late on the first day changed the game in India, with visiting fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in full flight. Much has been made of the woes of Australia's top flight, but Bumrah's spell was fantastic. I had the binoculars with me most of the time and his execution was something to behold. Imagine being confronted with that. I have enormous respect for top-level hitters.
Who will be the team to beat this year and why?
Loading
After Perth, India ranks first. I tipped Australia 5-0, so there's already some egg on my face. Completely different playing conditions during the recent series between India and New Zealand fooled many of us into thinking that the tourists would be the underdogs in Australia. However, I am confident that Australia will be extremely competitive. Steve Smith isn't done yet. Australia can win the series.
Is there a rising star we should keep an eye out for?
Watching Yashasvi Jaiswal plunder a second innings hundred in Perth felt like we were watching a young Sachin Tendulkar. That Jaiswal had the audacity to confront Mitchell Starc about bowling too slow showed what a competitor he is. His story, from living in a tent to playing Test cricket, recently written by my colleague Jonathan Drennan, is beautiful.
Is there a collegial atmosphere among the cricket writers or is there more of a fierce rivalry?
Everyone in the press box is great to be around. There's a lot of good banter. Some keep to themselves, some just like to watch the game and write, but others want to tell stories, which is much more difficult. You have to be competitive.
What has been the biggest change in cricket in the last decade?
India's power and influence continues to grow. That makes it harder for Cricket Australia to control its best players. I think Australia's Test stars should be getting paid a lot more money by Cricket Australia than they are on. In ten years, the money supply in India will be extraordinary. What incentive is there for a young player to concentrate on red-ball cricket when he can earn ten times as much money with much less work?
Bevan Shields sends an exclusive newsletter to subscribers every week. Sign up to receive his editor's note.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/as-we-head-into-another-summer-of-cricket-i-have-a-confession-20241129-p5kujo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- King's University tests stimulation therapy for stroke patients
- TRT Global Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul
- Hear why Haberman believes the Trump-Musk partnership has staying power
- College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for NCAA top 25 games on Black Friday
- Are you really getting a good deal on Black Friday? #BlackFriday #BBCNews
- Benjamin Netayahu has announced a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
- The losers wait another 5 years
- Russian ruble plunges amid new US sanctions DW 11/28/2024
- Detailed schedule of PM Modi's Odisha visit
- Q&A with cricket writer Tom Decent from the Sydney Morning Herald
- US-China trade war escalates, Xi Jinping gives new warning
- Table Tennis Teddy Bag Charm – Mure + Grand