CANADA CONFIRMS ITS PLACE AMONG THE LEADING TENNIS COUNTRIES WITH AN INCREASE IN PARTICIPATION

Data from the 2024 ITF Global Tennis Report is overwhelmingly positive for Canadian tennis

Canadian tennis today reached another important milestone in its development, as it International Tennis Federation (ITF) Global Tennis Report 2024 released this week shows the country has risen on the world tennis ladder in multiple categories. The ITF Global Tennis is the most comprehensive survey of tennis participation and performance in the world, analyzing data from more than 199 countries to highlight the development of the sport worldwide.

While Canada's rise as a leading tennis nation has been well documented over the past decade,

Most recently, as the country captured back-to-back championship titles at the Davis Cup (2022) and the Billie Jean King Cup (2023), the latest edition of the report showed notable progress in categories related to participation.

Some highlights include:

for the percentage of the population that plays tennis, namely 12.8%. The country saw this percentage grow by 7.1% since the last report, which was published in 2021. The total number of people playing tennis in Canada has increased to almost 5 million compared to 3.9 million in 2021, an increase of more than 1 million participants. Ranked sixth globally among all countries, it is an incredible achievement for a northern country that still faces challenges in providing year-round access to the sport.

with 46% of tennis players now being women and girls, up from 29.2% in 2021. The country rose to the top of its ITF membership group[1] in the past three years (initial rank: 10 ). Thanks to tireless efforts to promote gender equality at all levels of sport in Canada, we are now closer than ever to seeing full gender equality among people who play tennis. The number of world-ranked Canadian competitive junior athletes has also grown, with an additional 16 boys and 12 girls since 2022. This progress underlines that our competitive pipeline is thriving and our efforts are getting more players fully engaged in the sport.

Click here to view the Canadian results.

Peter Kruyt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tennis Canada and member of the ITF Strategic Taskforce

“We were very pleased with the results of the latest ITF Global Tennis Report. The entire Canadian tennis ecosystem, from our federation to provincial and territorial associations, clubs and municipalities, has worked tirelessly in the years since the pandemic to grow tennis, long believed to be the healthiest sport to play in Canada . It is incredibly rewarding to see these efforts recognized. Together we can all be proud of these figures that once again confirm our place as a leading tennis nation. “

Gavin Ziv, CEO, Tennis Canada

“The 2024 ITF data is very encouraging and shows that our country's efforts to grow tennis are having a significant impact. Specific to Tennis Canada, we had identified clear strategic priorities in our latest five-year plan, which specifically included increasing overall participation, promoting gender equality at all levels and increasing the number of players in our competitive pipeline. We have made progress in all these areas, which unequivocally demonstrates that there is a strong interest in tennis in Canada and that the future of the sport looks incredibly bright.

ACCESSIBILITY TO COURTS REMAINS A CHALLENGE

While the results are overwhelmingly positive for Canadian tennis, the report also highlights the challenges that must be addressed in the coming years if the sport is to continue to grow. One of those challenges is the decrease in the total number of publicly accessible recreational courts since 2021 (-178), despite rising demand and a growing player base. Canada now far exceeds the average participant-to-court ratio within its peer group.

Eva Havaris, Senior Vice President of Tennis Development and Partnerships

“Improving access to tennis is one of Tennis Canada's top priorities, and the ITF report confirms that there is important work to be done. In recent years, through our infrastructure programs and with the support of partners like Rogers and National Bank, we have focused our efforts on creating more accessible opportunities for year-round play, and we are already seeing the positive impact of this everywhere our actions. However, to meet the growing demand and ensure that the population can fully reap the benefits of tennis health, accelerated efforts are needed to develop year-round sports infrastructure.”

Tennis Canada attributes the decline in the number of public courts to several factors, including outdated facilities and conversions to pickleball courts (approximately 60 courts that have been repurposed in the past five years). However, the number of indoor courts has increased since 2021 (+68), and efforts are underway to build more. This number is expected to grow as the Tennis Canada's year-round community tennis program, presented by Rogers will soon reach 37% of its goal of building 160 new indoor courts across 30 facilities by 2029. In addition, the National Bank Play Your Court ProgramLaunched in 2023, it has also begun revitalizing courts across the country (13 courts to date) with the goal of upgrading 100 outdoor public courts by 2030.

For more information about Tennis Canada's participation programs or how to join competitive circuits, visit www.tenniscanada.com. Canadians can also explore the web platforms of provincial and territorial tennis associations here: Provincial and Territorial Associations.

[1] Refers to the group of countries that share the same ITF membership share. Canada is part of a group of 14 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia (suspended), South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.