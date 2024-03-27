Google Maps and Search updates make it easier to plan your next outing





Google is introducing several updates aimed at making planning trips and outings less stressful, from new translation features in Search and AI-powered travel plans to curated recommendations in Maps. .

Starting this week, Google Maps will start showing users a list of recommended places to eat and visit in more than 40 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Google's algorithmically generated recommendations include a weekly updated trending list of places that have recently spiked in popularity, a top list of historically popular places, and a gem list of hidden gem places worth visiting. It will be. The app also provides recommended lists from Lonely Planet, The New York Times, The Infatuation, and OpenTable.

If you're stuck for an idea or can't decide, the new Google Maps Suggestions list will suggest places worth visiting. Image: Google

A new generative AI feature is also being tested in search, providing sample itineraries when users ask for travel ideas. This itinerary includes helpful information such as flight and hotel options, suggestions for local attractions and places to eat, and more. Google says you'll also get additional information about recommended locations, including business information, reviews, and photos, and you can export itineraries to Gmail, Docs, and Maps. Currently, this feature is only available to users who sign up for Google's free Search Generative Experience.

Search's new AI itinerary feature helps you quickly gather ideas for how to spend your next vacation. Image: Google

Google also plans to update the Circle to Search feature it introduced in January, adding new translation features. This will allow users to translate anything on their screen, including online menus and local event pages, by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar and tapping the translate icon.

Circle to Search lets you instantly translate anything on your screen without having to jump between apps. Image: Google

Google says Circle to Search, currently available on the Pixel 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, will roll out to more Android devices starting this week, with the translation feature rolling out in the coming weeks.

Correction as of March 27, 1:00 PM ET: Clarified that Trending, Top, and Gem listings are curated by Google Maps and do not provide information from publisher-created listings. Did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/27/24113348/google-maps-search-update-itineraries-lists-translation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos