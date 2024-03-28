California looks to Europe to rein in AI





Lawmakers in California's statehouse are working on a flurry of bills aimed at cracking down on the misuse of artificial intelligence in the home of some of the world's most powerful tech companies.

California, home to Silicon Valley, is keen to rein in the adoption of artificial intelligence and is looking to a tough European approach to big tech for inspiration.

California, the richest state in the US by GDP, is a hotbed of unbridled technological innovation, but lawmakers in the state capital, Sacramento, want to give the industry the industry laws and guardrails it has largely been spared in the internet age.

Brussels is rushing to pass an AI law, enacting a series of laws on the US-dominated technology after OpenAI's Microsoft-backed ChatGPT debuted in late 2022 and sparked a global AI race.

“What we're trying to do is actually not just learn from the Europeans, but work with them to bring regulation to AI,” said David Harris, senior policy advisor for the California Technology and Democracy Initiative. It's about finding a way.” .

Just as they have enacted EU laws on personal data in the past, California lawmakers are taking note of recent European legislation on AI, especially given that there is little prospect of comparable domestic legislation coming out of Washington. ing.

Harris said there are at least 30 bills proposed by California lawmakers related to various aspects of AI. Harris said he has advised domestic and European officials on such laws.

Proposed bills in California range from requiring AI manufacturers to disclose what was used to train their models to banning election ads that include computer-generated features.

“One of the aspects that I think is really important is how do we deal with deepfakes and fake texts that make it look like a human being is sending a message,” Harris told AFP.

State Rep. Gail Pellerin is sponsoring a bill that would effectively ban the spread of deceptive digital content created by AI in the months leading up to and weeks after the election.

“The bad guys who are taking advantage of this really want to cause chaos in the election,” Pellerin said.

“Bad person” who breaks the law

Industry association NetChoice is adamantly opposed to importing European laws on AI and other aspects of EU technology regulations.

“They are essentially taking a European approach to artificial intelligence, which means we have to ban the technology,” said Karl Szabo, general counsel for the association, which advocates for light regulation of the technology. he said.

“(Nothing) will stop the criminalization of AI. It's bad when the bad guys don't follow the law,” Szabo argued.

“That's what makes them the bad guys.”

The US computer software giant Adobe, like many tech giants, has worked with Europe on AI legislation, said Dana Rao, Adobe's general counsel and chief trust officer.

At the heart of EU AI law is a risk-based approach, with AI practices deemed riskier coming under greater scrutiny.

Rao said he was “satisfied with how the AI ​​Act ultimately turned out” due to the high-risk, low-risk approach.

Rao said Adobe engineers are already conducting “impact assessments” to assess the risks of AI products before making them available.

“We should think about nuclear safety, cybersecurity, and AI when making important human rights decisions,” Rao said.

“Looking at California”

In California, Rao said he expects the issue of deepfakes to fall under the new law's jurisdiction for the first time.

Assembly Bill 602 would criminalize non-consensual deepfake pornography, and Assembly Bill 730 would ban the use of AI deepfakes during elections.

To combat this, Adobe worked with other companies to create what Rao calls “content credentials,” the equivalent of a “nutrition label” for digital content.

Congressman Pellerin hopes that the AI ​​law passed in California will be replicated in other states.

Many US states are also working on their own AI deepfake legislation, and “people are looking at California,” Pellerin said.

“We are all in this together, and we must stay ahead of those who are trying to wreak havoc in the election,” she said.

2024 AFP

Quote: California looks to Europe to rein in AI (March 27, 2024) From https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-california-europe-rein-ai.html March 27, 2024 acquisition

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-california-europe-rein-ai.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos