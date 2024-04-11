Info-Tech Research Group unveils strategy to balance innovation and ethical use





New research insights from Info-Tech Research Group highlight that AI governance is about establishing practices and structures that align AI investments and management with an organization's strategic interests. In a newly released industry resource, the global company aims to ensure the responsible and effective use of AI by providing a comprehensive list of AI solutions tailored to organizational goals and specific risks associated with AI. We recommend that IT leaders adopt a comprehensive governance framework.

TORONTO , April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – As organizations increasingly recognize the paramount importance of responsible AI governance, IT leaders can ensure appropriate use of data and AI models while mitigating organizational risk. We are faced with the challenge of developing policies that will A key part of this process is identifying strategic, tactical, and operational decision-making approaches that will ensure AI fits seamlessly with the organization's goals and values. Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint, “Responsibly Managing the Use of AI with a Fit-for-Purpose Structure,” helps IT leaders reduce risk and align the use of AI with core values ​​and business objectives. We provide guidance to help you adapt. This resource is designed to help organizations foster a culture of responsibility and compliance across all AI initiatives.

The Info-Tech Research Group's blueprint, “Responsibly Governing the Use of AI with Fit-for-Purpose Structures,” outlines a methodology for IT leaders to establish effective AI governance. (CNW Group/Infotech Research Group)

“AI governance provides a framework for the responsible deployment and use of AI, ensuring alignment with an organization's purpose and values ​​while adhering to ethical standards and regulatory requirements,” Info- said Irina Sedenko, Research Director at Tech Research Group. “It provides a structured approach to manage, monitor, and control the human-centered and effective use and development of AI systems.”

The company's research highlights the challenges organizations face when integrating AI risk into their overall risk management framework. Despite having policies regarding the use of AI, many organizations lack the controls necessary to monitor and enforce compliance. Whether your organization acquires an AI-enabled application, partners with an integrator, or develops a model from scratch, ensure the use of technology is in your organization's best interest and reduce potential risks. , we need effective AI governance.

“Packaged or integrated AI tools come with risks such as AI model bias, data privacy issues, and potential for abuse,” said Swapnil Awasthi, Director of Workshop Quality, Info-Tech Research Group. explains. “A robust AI governance framework mitigates these risks by establishing guidelines and controls that align with an organization’s ethical standards and values. This promotes transparency and fairness.”

Info-Tech explains that AI governance consists of a set of practices and structures aimed at aligning investments, resources, and risks in an organization's best interests to create tangible business value. . To achieve effective AI governance, Info-Tech's Blueprint outlines the following methodology for IT leaders:

Set expectations for AI governance, AI risk, and risk management framework goals that address responsible AI and AI risk. Assess whether appropriate AI risk management is in place. Identify AI risk management objectives, metrics, and targets. Determine and define responsible AI principles for your organization. Define your AI governance structure Identify the key elements (strategic, tactical, and operational) of your organization's AI governance structure. Define authorities, roles, and responsibilities. Identify integration points between AI governance and other governance structures. Defining the AI ​​Governance Operating Model Define the key elements of the AI ​​Governance Operating Model. Create a first draft of the AI ​​Governance Charter. Recommend AI governance procedures and policy frameworks. Build an AI Governance Implementation Roadmap Identify your AI governance implementation efforts.

“Whether an organization is developing its own AI system or integrating AI tools and technologies with AI embedded in the tools, the AI ​​governance framework and its components are the same,” Info- said Andrew Sharp, Research Director, Tech Research Group. “Organizations believe that if they take the approach of ‘buying’ AI systems, they don’t need AI governance because they have no control over the technology that goes into the products and systems they acquire. However, this is not actually the case. Implement AI governance to ensure investments are made, risks are accepted, and resources applied to AI projects align with business value. ”

Info-Tech's blueprint outlines how AI governance defines not only an organization's goals for AI, but also the key decisions needed to achieve those goals. Through a clearly defined AI governance structure, organizations have the ability to effectively handle risk, ensure they achieve their AI mission and vision, and align the use of technology with strategic objectives to enhance decision-making and risk management. To do.

For exclusive and timely commentary on this topic from Info-Tech experts, and access to the complete blueprint for Managing the Use of AI Responsibly with Fit-for-Purpose Structures, please visit: Please contact us. [email protected].

