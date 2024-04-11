Williams establishes new company to solve customers' engineering challenges with F1-derived innovation and track record





Williams is proud to announce the launch of a new company that will apply cutting-edge innovation and technology from F1 to address engineering challenges for clients in other sectors.

Williams Grand Prix Technologies focuses on solving problems for our clients using our world-leading engineering capabilities, drawing on lessons learned over nearly 50 years at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The new company, which will be owned by Doriton Capital alongside Williams Racing, will be based at the team's technical campus in Grove, England.

Formula 1 racing requires lightning-fast development cycles, with cars going from concept to competition within 12 months. Williams Racing is one of the most successful teams in F1 history, boasting nine constructors' championships, seven drivers' championships, and his 114 race wins.

Williams Grand Prix Technologies will bring this innovation-driven approach and exceptional track record to a wide range of new sectors, including broader motorsport, luxury automotive, aerospace, defense, marine, energy, sports and lifestyle.

Clients can leverage the resources, assets, skillsets, technology and talent available to racing teams to unlock new performance and potential for their business. Williams Grand Prix Technologies will also work closely with Williams Racing Technology's suppliers and partners to provide clients with advanced solutions in simulation intelligence and data engineering.

Our combination of highly skilled people and unique engineering assets provides services such as: Advanced materials. simulation and modeling. Equipment and data analysis and high performance computing. Alongside these core engineering services, we provide in-house prototype testing and evaluation resources, including: Driver-in-the-loop simulator. Uniaxial testing machine. 8 post rig. chassis rig. Other testing equipment and baseplate testing. Although originally developed for race team purposes, these capabilities and assets have much wider applicability that the new company will leverage.

Before forming Williams Grand Prix Technologies in 2024, Williams had other business interests outside of F1 racing. Williams owns a majority stake in Williams Hybrid Power Limited and also founded Williams Advanced Engineering. Both businesses took technology developed for F1 and applied it to multiple commercial applications. Williams Hybrid Power was sold to GKN in March 2014 and Williams Advanced Engineering was sold to Fortescue in February 2022.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, said: “We are delighted to form Williams Grand Prix Technologies and bring our F1-derived innovation and history to a wide range of other sectors.” Williams Grand Prix Technologies brings engineering experience, expertise and capabilities to the table. It provides a unique combination of services that solve customer problems, and has already attracted great interest from a variety of customers even before its launch. We leverage skills and assets that have been established, developed and refined over more than 50 years competing at the highest levels of automotive racing on the world stage. This is a unique pedigree that only Williams can offer. Williams Grand Prix Technologies is also part of the broader Doriton Group of companies, allowing us to offer services from across the group to further enhance the technology and services available to our customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.williamsf1.com/posts/1af5b419-94d2-400b-89b5-eb4cc52d72d4/williams-grand-prix-technologies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos