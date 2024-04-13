Popular Google Certifications across all areas of the technology industry





When you say you work in the technology industry, many people assume you're a software engineer, know three different programming languages, and can build applications overnight. But the tech industry is much more than that.

As you continue to grow, you will need not only software engineers and data scientists, but also cyber security analysts, marketers, design experts, and more. If you're considering a career change but want to keep your options open beyond coding, keep reading.

data analysis

Link: Google's Data Analytics Professional Certification

Let's start with the most technical, for those interested in working with data, preparing it, and analyzing it for decision-making processes.

Earning Google's Data Analytics Professional certification will help you understand the practices and processes used by associate data analysts. Learn how to clean, analyze data, and create visualizations using tools like SQL, R programming, and Tableau.

As we understand the value of data, we also understand that the value of data analysts will continue to grow.

project management

Link: Google's Project Management Professional Certification

The technology industry moves fast, with new projects being released every day. Here we will introduce you to project management and its importance in every industry. Without project management, many of these new tools would never have been deployed for us to access.

Project management is the application of processes, methods, skills, knowledge, and experience to achieve specific goals and ensure project success. In this Google Project Management Professional certification, you'll learn how to effectively document projects, learn the basics of agile project management, and Scrum, as well as practice strategic communication and develop problem-solving skills.

cyber security

Link: Google's Cybersecurity Professional Certification

Data is the new gold, and like gold, organizations have processes and tools in place to ensure its security.

In this Google Cybersecurity Professional certification, you'll learn about cybersecurity best practices and how they impact your organization. Identify common risks and vulnerabilities and apply techniques on how to mitigate them.

Cybersecurity is all about protection, so learn more about protecting networks, devices, data, and people using a variety of tools, as well as hands-on experience with Python, Linux, and SQL.

IT support

Link: Google's IT Support Professional Certification

The technology industry has a lot of work to do. It's like building a house from scratch, and every contractor is responsible for ensuring that the various levels of expertise meet the gold standard at all times. This is where IT support comes into play.

This Google IT Support Professional certification teaches you the day-to-day tasks of IT support, including computer assembly, wireless networking, installation, customer service, and more. You will also learn how to use tools such as Linux, the Domain Name System, command line interfaces, and binary code to identify problems for troubleshooting and debugging.

Marketing and e-commerce

Link: Google's Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certification

A software engineer is building a product. There are data analysts who analyze the data. Project managers ensure that the product goes into production. We have cybersecurity and IT support to ensure that everything runs smoothly and your organization cannot be attacked. Now that everything is in place, what happens now?

Product sales. Make sure everyone knows about it. Earn money with great products! This is where his Marketing & E-commerce Professional certification from Google comes in handy.

Learn the basics of digital marketing and e-commerce and how to attract and engage customers through various digital marketing channels. Then, learn how to measure these performances and present insights through analytics.

summary

There are five potential possibilities for how to enter an industry. All these professionals are needed and make up an organization's success stack.

As the world of technology continues to grow, there will be more fields and sectors you can move into.

Start learning today!

Nisha Arya is a data scientist, freelance technical writer, and editor and community manager at KDnuggets. She has a particular interest in providing advice and tutorials on careers in data science, as well as theory-based knowledge about data science. Nisha covers a wide range of topics and is interested in exploring the different ways in which artificial intelligence can benefit human longevity. An avid learner, Nisha aims to expand her technology knowledge and writing skills while helping to mentor others.

