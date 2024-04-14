OpenAI and Microsoft are reportedly planning a $100 billion supercomputer





Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly planning to build a $100 billion data center and supercomputer that could lead to the development of far more powerful AI than is currently possible.

Power shortage: Shortly after investing its first $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, Microsoft recognized one of the biggest challenges facing AI companies: the massive amount of processing needed to train and run generative AI. We set out to solve the need for ability.

This resulted in the creation of a custom supercomputer at a Microsoft data center in Iowa.

“These supercomputing systems are truly the lifeblood of our research,” Katie Mayer, who manages OpenAI's Microsoft partnership, said in September 2023. We need these systems. They have really accelerated the rate of progress and we are all benefiting from it now. ”

OpenAI's custom supercomputing system in Iowa. (Credit: John Brecher / Microsoft)

Report: On March 29, The Information reported that OpenAI and Microsoft plan to spend up to $100 billion on new data center projects that will include supercomputers with “millions of specialized server chips.” .

The Information cites three anonymous sources said to have been involved in conversations about the project, including one who spoke directly to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman about the project and Microsoft's surprising costs. This is the person who saw the estimate.

According to The Information's sources, the supercomputer is called “Stargate” and could be launched as early as 2028. Expanded over the next two years, the final version could require as much as 5 gigawatts of power. (To put this into context, the largest nuclear power plant in the United States, Palo Verde, Arizona, generates just 3.9 gigawatts.)

Microsoft is also considering building another small supercomputer for OpenAI in Wisconsin. It could be launched as early as 2026 and cost up to $10 billion.

OpenAI declined to comment on the report, but a Microsoft spokesperson said the company is “constantly planning for the next generation of infrastructure innovations needed to continue to drive the frontiers of AI capabilities.” issued a general statement.

What's next: According to The Information, little about this project appears to be set in stone. Microsoft and OpenAI are still figuring out where to place Stargate, what computer chips and cables to use, and how to power the entire operation, including nuclear energy. possibility.

Regardless of the details, if the project comes to fruition, the processing power OpenAI provides could lead to the development of AI with capabilities we can only dream of today, perhaps even the first general artificial intelligence. may even be developed.

This article was originally published by our sister site Freethink.

