



SpaceX and NASA JPL leaders receive Edison Achievement Award

FORT MYERS, Fla. , April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Edison Awards, an organization dedicated to recognizing the world's most innovative new products, took center stage in Fort Myers last night as the 2024 Awards announced the person. Click here for a complete list of this year's winners.

“The Edison Award celebrates forward-thinking innovations that shape our world for the better,” said Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. “This year’s impressive group has shown incredible vision and dedication. They have created products that not only meet the needs of today’s consumers, but also help pave the way to a more sustainable and equitable future. and created a service.”

The Edison Awards announces the 2024 Innovation Award winners, with leaders from NASA and SpaceX receiving the Edison Achievement Award.

The event brought together a group of respected innovators from around the world. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a series of vibrant events, including thought-provoking speaker panels from industry experts, networking opportunities, live demonstrations, and breakout sessions. Carmichael Roberts and Florian Shattenmann will provide valuable insight into the latest trends in sustainability and social impact, and other themes throughout the event will be on the future of energy, led by Lucienne Peers of Babcock Ranch focused and provided a dynamic conversation about the role of artificial intelligence in the corporate world. These included Christian Hammond and Dr. Rodney Sappington.

This year's emotional Edison Awards event not only announced the winners, but also honored SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and JPL NASA Director Dr. Laurie Lesin for the Edison Award. The award was given. Both were praised for their extraordinary leadership roles and influence in driving innovation in aerospace. Their inspiring comments included stories of learning from mistakes and overcoming barriers, suggestions for building strong teams and organizations, and visions for the future of the industry. Other notable attendees from the aerospace industry include Leland Melvin, Sian Proctor and Paul Propster.

The event also featured the Class of 2024 of Lewis Latimer Fellowship recipients, a group embarking on a year-long journey of instruction and a “learn-by-doing” curriculum. John Cropper, co-founder of LLFP, shared his enthusiasm for this impact-focused group, saying: To the richness of the program. ”

The Edison Award would like to thank our 2024 sponsors: City of Fort Myers, Black & Veatch, CRA, Babcock Ranch, Horizon Foundation, 35 Mules, Blue Waters Development Group, Cargill, Florida Power & Light, Lee Health, SABIC, US Sugar. For more information about the Edison Award and his 2024 recipients, please visit www.edisonawards.com.

About the Edison Prize: Established in 1987, the Edison Prize is dedicated to recognizing, honoring and developing innovation and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), this annual competition recognizes excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. The organization's mission is to inspire individuals and organizations to create a better future by recognizing and celebrating the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders.

PR person: Rachel Reid[email protected]

SOURCE Edison Award

