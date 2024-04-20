Managing technology through a Keytronic lens





Bollier 120

Program managers play an important role in manufacturing and computer systems. Keytronic is a leader in design, engineering, and manufacturing services, and our vice president describes the role and responsibilities of a program manager.

This presentation provides an overview of Keytronic, focusing on the types of products manufactured and the global nature of their design and construction processes. A deep dive into the challenges associated with global engineering, including legal and logistical hurdles. The focus is on Keytronic's program management group and its roles and responsibilities. Describe the educational and career experience background desired for program managers and the key challenges faced by program managers. This discussion will also include insight into similar career paths in other industries, demonstrating the transferability of skills. We also discuss the anticipated increase in industry need for project managers or program managers, and provide advice on how to embark on your career path in program management, including entry-level jobs and internships.

The presentation will conclude with a Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to further explore the topics discussed and gain insights tailored to their interests and inquiries.

About the speaker

Chad Orebaugh is Executive Vice President of Engineering at Keytronic Corporation and has more than 20 years of experience in engineering leadership. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Gonzaga University and continues to serve as a member of the Dean of Engineering's Advisory Board.

Orebaugh's professional journey began in 1997 as an associate mechanical engineer and has steadily progressed through various positions to his current role. During his tenure, he held the positions of Principal Mechanical Engineer, Director of Engineering, Director of Engineering, Vice President of Engineering, and assumed his current executive role in September 2021.

Apart from our corporate responsibilities, Oreborg is deeply committed to supporting education and innovation. He actively participates on the advisory boards of Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University, advocating for rigorous curriculum standards to bridge the gap between public and private education. In addition, Orebaugh is also involved in patent prosecution, demonstrating a commitment to intellectual property and innovation.

