Google Chat now works with Slack and Microsoft Teams





What you need to know First announced in August 2023, Google has expanded Chat interoperability with Slack and Teams beyond beta testing and made it available to all users. However, connecting Workspace to Slack or Teams requires a Mio license. Users can seamlessly message, tag colleagues, share files, and use emojis and girlfriend GIFs across platforms.

Google Chat now lets you chat directly with people on Slack and Microsoft Teams without switching apps.

In August 2023, Google announced that Chat would now work with Slack and Teams, which along with Google Workspace are the go-to platforms for corporate communications. Initially, only a limited number of paid Workspace users had access to interop features in beta mode. But now, Google has made this feature available to everyone.

However, if you use Workspace and want to connect it to Slack or Teams, you'll also need to purchase a Mio license. This integration is powered by Mio, a company that specializes in bringing Workspace and Microsoft 365 together.

You need Mio to translate between chat apps, but with Mio you can do almost everything you'd expect. This means you can take a photo of a message and tag your colleagues, no matter what platform you use.

Across these platforms, you can securely share files, edit or delete messages, add emojis, GIFs, and reactions, and start threaded conversations, according to a Mio blog post. can.

(Image source: Google)

Mio's solution may feel like a bit of a detour, but it's definitely a step in the right direction. Regulators are cracking down on big tech companies for better collaboration, but this feature will allow users to chat across platforms without being stuck in separate app silos, even with additional tools. . It may not be a direct response, but it's a smart move to avoid future headaches.

Google rolled out this feature to everyone in Workspace, but it doesn't work for regular users. Currently, this is a benefit for businesses with Workspace subscriptions.

If, like everyone else, you've ever juggled between 100 chat apps, missed messages, or felt stuck in a conversation, this new feature will help you navigate through 100 chat apps, even if you've always had that habit. This will be a major step in breaking down those barriers. Imagine being able to chat with anyone on any platform, all from one place. Now we have a more unified way of communicating.

