Public Knowledge joins 80+ organizations to urge Congress to support NIST funding request for responsible AI innovation





Written by Shiva Stella April 23, 2024

Today, Public Knowledge joins a group of more than 80 industry, civil society, nonprofit organizations, universities, trade associations, and research institutions to urge Congress to prioritize funding for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's FY2025 budget request. published a letter asking them to do so. The letter encourages investment in NIST efforts to advance AI research, standards, and testing, including through the recently established National AI Safety Institute.

This collaborative advocacy effort, supported by industry, academia, and organizations from all areas of AI policy, calls for the establishment of an effective AI governance framework through NIST that includes technology standards, test methods, emerging Includes objective technology evaluation methods. In addition to asking Congressional leaders to require agencies to meet the $48 million request for the Science and Technology Research Service account, the group also said that He also expressed concern about some of the latest federal budget cuts.

Below is an excerpt from the letter.

We urge you to prioritize funding for the U.S. Department of Commerce's efforts to advance responsible innovation in artificial intelligence systems in the next fiscal year.

For more than a century, NIST has been a trusted and unbiased leader in developing technology standards and fostering innovation across a wide range of U.S. industries. His world-renowned expertise in measurement science and cutting-edge technology makes him well suited to lead the federal government's efforts to address the complex challenges posed by AIsystems. But years of underfunding have left many NIST facilities in disrepair, forcing researchers to adopt makeshift solutions and workarounds that hurt productivity.

Investing in NIST's unique scientific expertise to identify methods to measure the capabilities, limitations, and potential risks posed by AI systems will build public trust in AI and keep the public safe from harm. You can foster continuous innovation while protecting your business. NIST is committed to developing well-defined technical standards, testing methodologies, and objective evaluation techniques that are prerequisites for an effective AI governance framework, especially as the size and complexity of AI systems rapidly increase. You are uniquely qualified to contribute.

As cutting-edge AI systems rapidly evolve, ensuring NIST has the resources necessary to advance responsible AI innovation will help maintain America's technological leadership and protect our future. is essential.

Chris Lewis, President and CEO of Public Knowledge, commented:

NIST is an important forum for multi-stakeholder development of policies and guidelines based on technical information. As we look for ways to establish U.S. leadership in the development and deployment of innovative, reliable, and responsible AI, we need forums like NIST to be better supported, rather than operated with reduced budgets. you must receive it.

For more information, please see our letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Media members can contact Shiva Stella, Communications Director, with inquiries or interview requests or join Public Knowledge's press list at [email protected] or 405-249-9435 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://publicknowledge.org/public-knowledge-joins-more-than-80-groups-urging-congress-to-support-nist-funding-request-for-responsible-ai-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos