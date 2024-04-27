Company develops innovative magnetic train that can operate on existing infrastructure: 'Easy to use technology'





Italy's IronLev has developed magnetic trains that operate on existing railway tracks. These are some of the exciting advances in the world of maglev that can reduce costs, noise and air pollution.

A video clip of the technology in action, part of a recent test, shows a trapezoidal one-tonne vehicle traveling on a rural railway. The test took place about 1.9 miles outside Venice and reached speeds of 43 miles per hour, Reuters reported.

It uses the physics of magnetism to create lift, push, and pull. The secret is that a cushion of air is created between the vehicle and the truck, allowing it to run smoothly and quietly. Reuters noted that part of the slipperiness is reduced friction and resulting maintenance costs.

Adriano Girotto, Chairman of IronLev, said: “Some of our competitors have conducted tests on specific tracks built to accommodate maglev vehicles. We've proven that we can do it.” You can imagine that this makes it an easy technology to use.

Hydrogen, electric, and other forms of maglev technology are being developed or used around the world. The Shanghai Maglev takes people to nearby airports on specially designed rails that reach speeds of 197 miles per hour.

IronLev can integrate with your existing infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment costs. The company's website states that its invention could be used in architecture, industrial environments, and even elevators.

Join our newsletter. Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean technologies delivered to your inbox every week.

Moving people and freight by rail is one of the cleaner options in the toolbox for rebuilding transportation systems, especially when locomotives don't burn fossil fuels. The Association of American Railroads reports that freight railroads contribute 0.5% of the nation's overall air pollution and 1.7% of the nation's transportation-related dirty air. Magnets have the power to completely remove harmful exhaust gases.

If IronLev's innovation spreads outside Italy, local trains could become even smoother, quieter, and healthier. This is big news for public transport in smoggy city centres.

By using public transportation even a quarter of the time, you can save hundreds of dollars a year in fuel costs and prevent about 2,000 pounds of air pollution each year. Pollution has been linked to stroke, dementia, and other illnesses, so improving air quality can improve health outcomes.

In the case of IronLev, the technology is already being used to move elevators and move loads in industrial work areas, according to Reuters. Next, the company plans to build a 20-ton trolley that can travel at 194 miles per hour.

At least according to the hype video, this is just the beginning of an ambitious journey for the company.

“Nothing is the same,” the narrator proudly says in the clip.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on amazing innovations that improve our lives and save the planet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecooldown.com/green-tech/ironlev-magnetic-train-cost-pollution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos