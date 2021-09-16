Special Tactics Airmen Conclude Haiti Earthquake Relief Effort > USAF > View Article





Herbert Field, Florida (AFNS) –

Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing concluded their response to a surge in humanitarian aid efforts in Haiti, September 2, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14.

Special Tactics pilots were alerted on the morning of August 16 that they would reinforce CJTF-Haiti relief efforts. With the help of C-146A Wolfhound crews assigned to the 492nd and 919th Special Operations wings, the team landed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, within 36 hours.

“We landed in Port-au-Prince and were completely removed from the epicenter, but once we got to certain areas that were cut off by the earthquake and we saw the ambulance patients coming into Port-au-Prince who were crushing,” said the special tactics officer and ST response team leader. We were aware of the gravity of the situation and the need for assistance. It made us excited to go out to the landing areas so we can start doing our part and hopefully create an airport so we can provide more supplies for these people.”

The Special Tactics Team, consisting of five combat controllers and one paratrooper, was primarily responsible for surveying Jeremy and Lee Cayes’ airfields for the suitability of landing fixed-wing aircraft. Airports are located in parts of the country that were cut off by landslides and damaged roads from the storm that followed the earthquake. The operators quickly assessed the landing areas, conducted a proof of concept with the successful landing of the C-146A at an airfield and made recommendations to JTF-Haiti. However, while performing this task, the Special Tactics team has been strategically placed and equipped to assist in an emergency scenario.

“While we were doing our survey in Les Cayes, some (NGO) members came up to us and mentioned that there were some patients within a 10-minute flight of the mountains,” STO said. “There were two children with crush injuries who needed medical attention immediately and we were able to dynamically assign our forces to this survey site to coordinate with the Haiti Joint Task Force and the aircrew and work with the NGO to find the exact location of these patients and evacuate them to A higher level of care.”

In addition to being stationed and ready for medical evacuations, the team worked to assist Haitian air traffic controllers with advisory appeals in various regions and helped deliver humanitarian aid supplies at more than 10 remote locations across the country.

“You see the kids running around and they’re obviously excited to see you and the US military because they know we’re going to help,” STO said. “I am so grateful for this opportunity and proud that my team was a part of it and that we were able to do so many things to help get the aid and supplies needed for the people of Haiti.”

The humanitarian mission was also a training opportunity for the team in interoperability and how to collaborate with multiple organizations trying to achieve the same goal by maximizing everyone’s capabilities.

“It has been a very educational experience working alongside not only mutual partners from[the Department of Defense]but also[the United States Agency for International Development]the lead agency for the relief effort,” STO said. “We learned what they did and they learned what we do. The big goal of Special Tactics is our flexibility and the different capabilities we offer to problem-set such as humanitarian disaster relief. We were there to do surveys and we were ready to set up airports, take and land planes, and deliver supplies quickly. When conditions changed, We were able to do a medical operation, as well as go out alongside other entities and help facilitate their task with our tools and capabilities. We were able to be very dynamic.”

In recent years, Special Tactics pilots along with Air Force Special Operations Command units have responded to numerous natural disasters, including Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras, Hurricane Michael in Florida, and Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana.

Special Tactics Pilots are constantly training to perform global reach, precision strikes, personnel recovery, and battlefield surgery across the conflict and crisis spectrum. As experts in air and ground integration, ST Airmen have the ability to assess, unlock and control major airfields for covert dirt strips, as well as command complex rescue operations in any environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2776487/answering-the-call-special-tactics-airmen-conclude-haiti-earthquake-relief-effo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos