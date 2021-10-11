M-6.2 earthquake hits the Big Island





Big Islanders got a good shake Sunday from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck shortly before noon off Cao Beach. However, this activity appears to have had no effect on the ongoing Kilauea or Mauna Loa eruption.

The quake, which was recorded at 11:49 a.m. about 17 miles southeast of Nalihu, did not generate a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Its recorded depth was 22 miles.

A 4.3-magnitude aftershock occurred shortly after, at 11:53 a.m., 3 miles north of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake, and also 22 miles deep, according to the US Geological Survey. Two small tremors follow theses earthquakes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has warned of the possibility of further aftershocks.

Strong shaking has been reported across the Big Island. Within an hour of the earthquake, “Did you feel it?” The service has received more than 1,300 reports for iPad. Felt’s reports came from as far away as Kauai.

The Associated Press reported that at a gas station in Nalihu, refrigerator display doors opened due to vibration and items fell to the floor.

The state Department of Transportation has reported no damage to runways at Ellison Onizuka-Kona International Airport, Waima-Kohala Airport, Upolu Airport and Hilo International Airport. All flights operate as scheduled.

In addition, no damages were reported at the Big Island trading ports of Hilo and Kwaihai.

The Hakalau, Kolekole and Nanue bridges were also examined without any damages noted.

The observatory said the earthquake’s depth, location and recorded seismic waves point to a source due to the curvature of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source of earthquakes in this region.

According to responsible HVO scientist Ken Hoon, the earthquake did not have a noticeable impact on the volcanoes of Mauna Loa and Kilauea.

“Webcams and other data streams show no impact on the ongoing eruption at Kilauea except for some minor rockfalls reported inside Halimau crater. Please be aware that other aftershocks are possible and can be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaii’s volcanoes for any changes. Alert levels/color codes remain in WATCH/ORANGE for Kilauea and advisor/yellow for Mauna Loa at this time,” Hon said.

According to an observatory update on Sunday, the eruption of the summit of Kilauea volcano continued with lava erupting from a single vent in the western wall of Halema’uma’u crater. The lake also rose another 3 feet, with a total increase of about 121 feet since the start of the current eruption on September 29.

The total volume of the eruption on Sunday was estimated at 15.9 million cubic meters since the beginning of the eruption.

Also, the observatory said, no unusual activity was observed in the Kilauea East Rift area. However, Earth’s deformation movement on Sunday continued to indicate that the Upper East Rift Zone – between the summit and Pu’u ‘O’o – had been steadily refilling with magma over the past year.

Meanwhile, rates of volcanic gas emissions and earthquakes remain high.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates were measured at 5,300 tons per day on Friday, down from 7,000 tons per day on Wednesday and from 7,000 tons to 9,000 tons per day as of last Monday. The rate was 85,000 tons per day at the beginning of the eruption.

Prior to the current eruption that began on September 29, the most recent eruption of Kilauea volcano occurred between December 2020 and May. The volcano’s last major eruption occurred in 2018, destroying hundreds of homes and displacing thousands of residents. Since 1952, the Kilauea volcano has erupted 35 times.

