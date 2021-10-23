Arkansas schools participate in Great ShakeOut Day training





It is an international training that raises awareness and provides education on what to do in the event of an earthquake.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Schools and businesses across the state participated in Great ShakeOut Day on Thursday, October 21.

It is an international training that raises awareness and provides education on what to do in the event of an earthquake.

School districts are required to conduct earthquake drills in October and February. They can do it at any time, as long as they get it done that month.

Principal of McDermott Elementary in Little Rock Pam Dial said they would love to take part in this exercise to be part of something bigger than themselves.

“I think it makes the kids and the teachers excited and makes me excited to be part of something bigger than just our little school,” she said.

Students at McDermott Elementary School and schools around the world interrupted their class work on Thursday, October 21 at 10:21 a.m. with warnings like these through the speaker: “This is earthquake training. At this time, we need students to cover up and cover and hold. And keep it.”

According to Dial, this comes as no shock, as they have taken part in International Great ShakeOut Day for the past three years, which is something students are preparing for.

“I usually share the site with teachers, and it just gives them ideas on how to explain it to the kids. It also gives demonstrations of how to fall, cover and grab so students can protect their heads and backs,” she said.

Knowing these three simple steps is vital, according to Arkansas Geological Survey director and geologist Scott Osbrookes, because Arkansas lies along the New Madrid fault line, and earthquakes are an unexpected disaster.

“It happens all year round, it can happen at any time, and the best way to say it is it happened without notice. It receives no warning,” he said.

Osbrookes said the state has already experienced 34 earthquakes this year, which is average.

While he said only 10% of those actually feel people, education is the key to their safety.

“If you’re in California, you’d expect earthquakes. If you’re in Arkansas, not so much, which is why we’re so excited to be involved in this and connect with people and try to raise awareness,” Osbrookes said.

You can learn more about Great ShakeOut Day here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thv11.com/article/news/local/arkansas-schools-international-earthquake-safety-drill/91-5a0c4bd3-30c4-4c2d-9ad1-1339138a9378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos