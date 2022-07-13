Researchers deepen link between oilfield activity and earthquakes in West Texas





Researchers are increasingly linking oilfield activity and seismic activity, with a new report from the University of Texas at Austin linking the two in the Delaware Basin.

Researchers who have been investigating rising seismic activity in Delaware since 2009 studied data that tracked earthquakes and oil and gas production in the basin from 2017 to 2020. They found that 68 percent of earthquakes greater than 1.5 degrees were significantly related to hydraulic fracturing and/or Or disposal produces water in shallow or deep geological formations.

“They are identifying a definitive link between wastewater injection and earthquake frequency,” Jason Gennaro, CEO of Breakwater Energy Partners, told the Reporter-Telegram by email. “But it is interesting that they also identify a strong statistical relationship between wastewater injection and earthquake intensity, which is particularly relevant for population centers.”

Gennaro noted that the report identified wastewater injection into both shallow and deep geological formations as the primary cause of more than 5,000 earthquakes in West Texas and New Mexico. He added that the largest of these earthquakes, such as the magnitude 5 earthquake near Menton in 2020, was strongly associated with deep dislocation.

As a result, Gennaro added, operators focused their 2022 water management programs on wastewater recycling and transportation outside of seismically active areas, especially seismic response areas.

“These data confirm the validity of these efforts and the need to improve oversight of the water supply chain,” he wrote.

Alexandros Savedis, a researcher in the Office of Economic Geology at the University of Texas and principal investigator for the Texas Earthquake Monitoring Network and Texas Earthquake Research, told a Telegram reporter by email that the work offers a framework that can assess the causal relationship between industry processes. and earthquakes.

The paper shows that researchers know a lot about the relationship between oil and gas activities and seismic activity, Savvidis said, and modeling techniques can help producers and regulators identify potential risks and adjust production and disposal activity to reduce those risks.

“Using current information, we present a model that links operations to earthquakes and this model can be used to mitigate risks,” he wrote. “Also, when we have projected subsurface fluid injection data – subsurface fluid projection based on planned production – we can use the model to prevent earthquakes. In this way, we can take proactive measures to protect the environment and industrial investment.”

The paper’s lead author Eason Gregoratos developed the model as a postdoctoral researcher at UT Jackson’s School of Geosciences, where the office is a research unit. The model was first applied in a 2020 study that found a link between productive water disposal and earthquakes in Oklahoma.

The model was developed using a combination of statistical analysis and physics-based modeling to identify activities that are relevant to past earthquakes.

More importantly, Savivadis noted, this framework can be used in other regions of the state and throughout the world.

He added that the plan is to apply the developed methodology to other areas and to transform the methodology into a method that can be accessed by stakeholders. By improving earthquake and oil and gas data, he said, the researchers plan to use the methodology at a smaller scale — less than 5 kilometers — as well as develop additional methods for assessing causal earthquakes and enabling risk mitigation.

The researchers analyzed about 5,000 earthquakes, choosing a threshold of 1.5 above. Forty-three percent of earthquakes above 1.5 degrees are associated with injection into shallow sedimentary formations, above hydraulic fracturing depth; 12% was attached to injections into deep sedimentary formations above bedrock and below the depth of hydraulic fracturing. The 5.0 magnitude earthquake in 2020 occurred in Menton in a region where earthquakes were strongly associated with deep-water producing injections. Hydraulic fracturing has been linked to only 13% of earthquakes. However, this was higher than previously expected.

