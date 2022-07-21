The Kern County earthquake of 1952 was the most severe





Bakersfield, CA (KGET) – It’s been 70 years since Kern County identified the natural disaster: the 1952 earthquake and its nerve-wracking aftershocks.

The July 21, 1952 earthquake destroyed the town of Tehachapi and killed 12 people in that area of ​​the prefecture. The strongest aftershocks that followed the earthquake 33 days later killed two more people and changed the face of Bakersfield.

Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of planet Earth’s seismic tantrums as the Golden State. Some of the earthquakes in California—magnitudes 6.6 and 7.8—are the most famous in the nation’s memory.

Those earthquakes included:

7.1 / 2019 – Ridgecrest: 30 million people from Sacramento to Baja Mexico felt 24 shocks and aftershocks over the course of three terrifying days.

– 1994 / 6.7 – Northridge: Its acceleration to maximum acceleration force was the highest ever with modern hardware in a North American city.

1992/7.3 – Landers: San Bernadino County shook, three killed.

– 1989/6.9 – Loma Prieta: Bay Area highway junctions cut off, interrupt a world championship and cause $10 billion in damage.

– 1971 / 6.6 – Sylmar: Epicenter – Magic Mountain theme park, located 300 miles along the coast of Southern California. It killed 65 and wounded 2,000.

As devastating as those major California earthquakes were, they pale in comparison to earlier earthquakes in the 20th century.

1906/7.8 – San Francisco: Between collapsed buildings and the fires that followed, the 2006 earthquake killed 3,000 and displaced nearly a quarter of a million.

and this is:

– 1952/7.3 – Kern County: The third largest earthquake in recorded California history devastated the small towns of Tehachapi and Irvine. However, it was just an introduction. The seismic activity shook the chandeliers and nerves for 33 days, culminating in what we remember today as the August 22, 1952 Bakersfield earthquake, the end of the deadly Tehachapi earthquake.

1952: The year that shook the world

Kern County was hit by an earthquake in Fort Tejon in 1857 that was larger than the earthquake in San Francisco. So, two of the three largest earthquakes in the state in the last two hundred years have been centered here.

How prepared are we?

You can see one important line of defense on the side of many buildings in downtown Bakersfield, flat, square metal panels a few feet below the roof line. They are attached to metal rods that pass through attics and connect the structural joists to the walls. Do they make buildings earthquake resistant? of course not. They buy you time to get out before the caves are on the surface.

Note: This post has been updated to include the 1992 Landers earthquake.

