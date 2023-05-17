A displaced Turkish family in Gaziantep talks about the run-off | Türkiye and Syria earthquake news





GAZIANTEP, TURKEY – Turkey is preparing for a second round of voting to choose a president in two weeks, while still displaced people in tented settlements in quake-stricken areas say they had the “longest night” in the past two decades.

Crowded together, watching the election results live as they could — some looking nervously through their phones, others climaxing through an impromptu television station in a neighbourhood — thousands held their breath all night.

They did not imagine that the frantic wait would last any longer, until early evening the next day, when the need for a second ballot was finally confirmed.

More than three million people have been displaced in southeastern Turkey after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 50,000 people on February 6.

In Gaziantep, where more than 3,000 people have died and thousands remain homeless, Ozlem Sozer, 39, her husband Abbas, 49, and their two daughters Fatma and Asel — aged 15 and seven months respectively — live in a tent provided by the aid agency. In Turkish disasters, “It reported”, the past three months. And as supporters of the government over the past few years, they say the earthquake changed their political views.

“We are now refugees in our own country. We feel like we haven’t had enough support during this time,” says Ozlem’s husband, sitting on the floor of his family’s tent.

On the same day the baby was born, Abbas lost his job as a bus driver in Turkey’s mounting economic crisis. Then the earthquake happened.

Their old home in the city’s Yokkaribayer district, part of an old suburban apartment complex, is too dangerous to return to. They tried to look for a new home, but the rent in town had skyrocketed and they couldn’t afford new furniture.

Unlike the majority of voters in the hardest-hit provinces such as Hatay or Kahramanmaras, the Suzers were able to cast their ballots. But they hoped to delay the election so that survivors like themselves could resettle fully.

“Our daily life is not normal right now, and we cannot think about our long-term future,” Abbas says. But still, early in the morning of May 14, they asked their neighbors to guard their tent while they were away and walked to the nearest polling station.

In the last election in 2018, they decided not to vote because they thought it wouldn’t matter. But the earthquake prompted them to leave. “I don’t think anything will change with the elections, because we have lost all hope for any politician, but change is needed,” Ozlem says.

Regardless of the results, their greatest fear is the tent settlements being dismantled soon after the elections are over. So they hope the ballot will give them at least another two weeks of safety.

Although the earthquake was initially thought to be a game-changer in elections, the majority of survivors still voted for the current government in power, despite initial criticism of how it handled the crisis.

In the cool spring evening breeze in the city where the baklava was born, the Ozelims stayed up all night, fearful of an outbreak of violence at any time. Feeling exposed without a real home, outdoors in Gaziantep’s Masal Park, they spent the darkest hours of the night holding each other.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/5/16/turkish-displaced-family-in-gaziantep-talks-about-run-off The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos