Detecting evidence of earthquakes in the Greater Caucasus Mountains of Azerbaijan





On the northern side of the Greater Caucasus, the fault propagation anticline in limestone beds records a long history of deformation. Credit: Ian Pearce

The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range runs between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea through parts of Russia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. These massive peaks are the result of the subduction of the Arabian plate under the Eurasian plate.

The stored energy is released by tectonic forces that push these two plates together during earthquakes, raising the Greater Caucasus Mountains. These tectonic movements are mostly accommodated by the Kura Fold Belt, which extends for approximately 275 km along the southern front of the mountain range between Tbilisi, Georgia, and Shamakhi, Azerbaijan.

Large and destructive earthquakes in central Azerbaijan have been described in historical records, including two earthquakes in 1668 and 1902. Aside from these two examples, scientists don't know much about other past earthquakes that may have ruptured along a major plate boundary fault system.

A new study by Ian Pearce and colleagues provides the first insights into the earthquake record in this region, as well as a warning. Using elevation models produced from satellite and drone images, the researchers identified evidence not only of long-term tectonic deformation but also of recent geological earthquakes in the landscape.

By excavating two Paleolithic trenches and using radiocarbon dating on subsurface sedimentary layers, the researchers identified several past seismic events and learned more about the potential for large earthquakes in the future.

In the first ancient trench, radiocarbon dating of sediments revealed evidence of two large earthquakes, one that occurred between 1713 and 1895 and one that occurred sometime between 1872 and 2003. They can be linked to known earthquakes in 1668 and 1902.

Information collected in the trench led scientists to suggest that the 1902 earthquake may have had a magnitude of 7.4, not 6.9, as previously thought. The second trench, located 60 kilometers to the west, bears evidence of at least one earthquake occurring between 334 and 118 BC, and perhaps another within the past 2,000 years.

In contrast, farther west along the Kura Fold Belt, there are no historical ruptures reported for the past four to eight centuries. Scientists suggest that ruptures in this part of the fault belt may be rarer but more destructive, and that they may have built up enough stress to produce an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 or higher.

They also point out that more field research is needed to confirm their findings, to better estimate the size and length of these cracks, and to learn more about the history of other faults within the belt.

Further information: Ian Pearce et al., Surface rupture earthquakes of the Greater Caucasus fore-thrust, Azerbaijan, Tectonics (2024). doi: 10.1029/2023TC007758

Provided by the American Geophysical Union

This story is republished with permission from Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: Uncovering evidence of earthquakes in the Greater Caucasus Mountains of Azerbaijan (2024, March 27) Retrieved March 27, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-uncovering-earthquake-evidence-azerbaijan-greater.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2024-03-uncovering-earthquake-evidence-azerbaijan-greater.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos