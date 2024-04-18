A 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes prefectures in western Japan, and no tsunami warning has been issued





This image from the Japan Meteorological Agency website shows the seismic intensity of the earthquake that struck around 11:14 pm on April 17, 2024.

TOKYO (Kyodo) – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck a wide area in western Japan on Wednesday evening, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, the Japanese government said.

The 11:14 p.m. quake registered below 6 on Japan's 7-magnitude seismic intensity scale in Ainan, Ehime Prefecture, and Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, both on Shikoku Island, with its focus in a strait separating the island from the main southwestern island of Kyushu. At a depth of 39 kilometers, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that this is the first earthquake to reach the intensity level on Shikoku Island, located on the Pacific coast of Japan, since the current level was determined in October 1996.

The epicenter of the earthquake occurred in the Bongo Canal, within part of an area where a government committee said a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of at least eight could occur within 30 years. The area is located near the subsea Nankai Basin, which extends from off Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan to off Miyazaki Prefecture in the southwest of the country.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi briefs reporters on the latest information about a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck a wide area of ​​western Japan at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on April 18, 2024. (Kyodo)

But an agency official said in a press conference that Wednesday's earthquake is not a direct indication that there is a greater possibility of such a strong earthquake occurring near the basin.

The agency said the quake appeared to have occurred in the Philippine Sea region, and its seismic mechanism was different from that of a possible earthquake in the Nankai region.

As the government continues to collect information about the damage caused by the earthquake, reports have emerged of buildings with broken windows, torn water pipes and dangling power cables in the area, according to local authorities.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a separate press conference that several people had been taken to hospital, and called on the public to continue preparing for aftershocks with a level below 6 on the scale.

Hiroki Tachibana, 60, head of a local fisheries cooperative in Ainan, woke up to shaking that lasted for more than 10 seconds. He also heard creaking sounds from his two-story wooden house.

“I'm concerned about whether cooperative fishing facilities have been affected,” he said.

Operator Shikoku Electric Power Co. said the quake did not cause major damage to the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant in Ehime Prefecture.

Kyushu Electric Power also said no anomalies were detected at the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant in Kagoshima Prefecture on Kyushu Island.

Near the Nankai Basin, a magnitude 8 earthquake has occurred at certain intervals for centuries. The government's Earthquake Research Committee predicts there is a 70 to 80 percent chance of a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake there within the next 30 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20240417/p2g/00m/0na/067000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos