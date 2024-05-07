



An earthquake was reported near the Charlotte area in North Carolina

Updated: 11:41 AM EST on May 6, 2024

A small, 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday southeast of Belmont, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was felt near the Charlotte area. There are no reports of damage at this time.

Didn't you feel it? A small, 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday southeast of Belmont, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was felt near the Charlotte area. There are no reports of damage at this time.

If you feel an earthquake, you can report it with the USGS here.

