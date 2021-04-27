India Covid crisis: families desperate to get space to cremate their dead





Medical supplies have begun to arrive in India to deal with the number of people suffering from the virus and dying.

But local doctors say it's just a drop in the ocean. The constant gatherings for religious festivals and local elections are creating fears that as the virus will spread even further as the official death toll approaches 200,000, this is an underestimated figure. One caveat, this report by Foreign Affairs Correspondent Jonathan Rugman contains gruesome images.

