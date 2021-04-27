Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.1 Earthquake – Valdez Parish of Cordova, 92 miles southeast of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, April 27 9:26 am (GMT -8)





An average earthquake of 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 8 km

April 27 17:30 UTC: First to report: USGS 4 minutes later April 27 17:32: Hypocenter depth has been recalculated from 8.6 to 8.1 km (5.3 to 5 miles) April 27 17:34: Volume recalculated 4.3 to 4.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 8.1 to 8.3 km (5 to 5.2 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 4.9 km (3 mi) in a northeast direction.

Update Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 17:36

4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Whittier, Valdez Cordova, Alaska, USA

4.1 Earthquake April 27 9:26 am (GMT -8)

A very shallow 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the morning near Whittier, Valdez Cordova, Alaska, USA, according to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 9:26 am local time at a very shallow depth. 5.2 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep ones because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.1 earthquake as well. Include towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt, a Whittier (popup 210) located 41 miles from the epicenter, Bear Creek (2,000) 60 miles away, and Goodwood (2,300) 61 miles away.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: April 27, 2021 17:26:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 27 9:26 a.m. (GMT -8) Strength: 4.1 Depth: 8.3 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 60.4164 ° N / 147.711 ° W (Valdez) – Cordova, Alaska, USA) Nearby towns and cities: 66 km (41 mi) southeast of Whittier (Population: 214) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) ENE of Bear Creek (Population: 1960) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 miles) southeast of Girdwood (pop: 2,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 109 km (67 mi) southwest of Valdez (population: 3,870) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 142 km (88 miles) south of the Eagle River (Population: 24,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 142 km (88 miles) southeast of the Eagle River (Anchorage) (Population: 24,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 148 km (92 miles) southeast of Anchorage (Population: 298,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99 miles) southeast of Kennec-Fairview (Population: 14,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 160 km (99 miles) SE of Wasila (snap): 9,280) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 788 km (489 mi) northwest of Juneau (population: 32,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear skies of 7.4 ° C (45 ° F), humidity: 70%, winds: 3 m / s (6 kts) from NNE Primary data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey) Estimated outgoing energy : 8.9 x 1010 joules (24.8 mWh, equivalent to 21.3 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4.18.3 km42 Km NNE of Chenega, Alaska, USA USGS4.326 km SOUTH Alaska, USAEMSC User reports on this earthquake (20)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Seward, AK (95.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app) Anchorage (142.7 km NW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s (reported through our app)

Dock / Soft Swing (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Dock, ak / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head projection / Very short

Docking / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 10-15 sec

Remote work Chugiak AK. Mild tremor (145 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, Shake / 1-2 sec: Screen vibration. The chair shook a little. (Reported through our app) 146.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported through our app)

Dock / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, Shake / 10-15 sec

Dock / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / Very short

Anchor / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 sec

Anchorage, Alaska (145.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Anchorage / Didn’t feel: I haven’t felt it in 30 minutes, but two minutes ago

Docking / Weak Vibration (MMI III)

140.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Anchorage (142.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel what hit Chenega, but there was one that just hit !! OMGOODNESS, scary. (Reported by our app)

Dock / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head projection / 1-2 sec

JBER / LIGHT VIBRATION (MMI IV) / 2-5s

Anchorage (141.3 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 1-2sec (reported through our app) 142.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app) GIRDWOOD (357 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

