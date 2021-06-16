Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.2 South Pacific earthquake, 89 km southwest of Portoviego, Provincia de Manabe, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 3:30 p.m. (GMT -5)





5.2 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 1 km

Jun 15 20:36 UTC: First to report: IGEPN in 6 minutes. Jun 15 20:38: Volume has been recalculated from 5.4 to 5.2. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 5.0 to 2.0 km (3.1 to 1.2 miles). Epicenter position corrected by 22 km (14 mi) west of June 15 21:36: magnitude recalculated from 5.2 to 5.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 2.0 to 4.0 km (1.2 to 2.5 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 5.7 km (3.5 mi) east of June 15 21:38: magnitude recalculated from 5.1 to 5.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 4.0 to 1.0 km (2.5 to 0.6 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 12 km (7.2 mi) west-northwest.

Updated Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 20:42

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes near Portoviejo, Canton of Portoviego, Manabi Province, Ecuador

5.2 earthquake June 15 3:30 pm (GMT -5)

The Geophysics Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN) reported a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador near Portoviego, Canton of Portovie, Provincia de Manabe, just 12 minutes ago. The earthquake struck in the early afternoon of Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:30 pm local time at a very shallow depth of 2 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The Center (EMSC), which he listed as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake as well. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many people as a slight shaking in the Region. The epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Gibijaba (population 35,900) which is 57 km from the epicenter, Montecristi (population 18,400) 70 km, Manta Ecuador (population 183,200) 74 km, Sucre (population 15,300) 77 km, Salinas (43900) at 77 km, La Libertad (75900) at 80 km, Santa Elena (district 42200) 81 km, and Portovigo (population 170,300) 86 km. Depth if these changes and follow-up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: June 15, 2021 20:30:18 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 3:30 PM (GMT -5) Size: 5.2 Depth: 1.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 1.51 °S / 81.11°W (South Pacific, Ecuador) Nearby towns and cities: 62 km (38 mi) WSW from Jipijapa (population: 35,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) southwest of Montecristi (population: 18,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) southwest of Manta Ecuador (population: 183,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) northwest of Salinas (population: 43,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 mi) west of Sucre (May 24) (population: 15,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 83 km (52 ​​mi) northwest of La Libertad (population: 75,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) northwest of Santa Elena (population: 42,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 89 km (55 mi) southwest of Portoviego (population: 170,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 156 km (97 mi) WNW Guayaquil (pop: 1,952,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 321 km (199 mi) WSW from San Francisco de Quito (population: 1,952,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: light rain 24.1 °C (75 °F), humidity: 84%, wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) From WSW primary data source: IGEPN (Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito) Rated released energy: 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area please report it Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.21 kmOff Coast of Ecuador, A 34.07 km De Puerto LopezIGEPN 4.910 kmAnear Coast of Ecuador of EcuadorGFZ 4.940 kmNEAR COAST OF ECUADOREMSC

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Manta (73.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: Dizziness since last night Dizziness, nausea and something strong coming | 2 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Manglaralto / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Feel the sway while standing on the floor. The trees were swaying too

961.5 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) 66.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Too weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Too short (reported by our app)

Olon / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds-10

manta / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Las Nunes (48.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Guayaquil (156.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Manglaralto (57.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Manta / very weak shaking (MMI II) / very short

Find aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (see map below for verification) recorded earthquake aftershocks, most recent first (6 earthquakes to date, frequently updated):

June 16, 2021, 04:00 UTC

| M 4.2 |

1 km (0.6 mi) deep

|

7 km (4 mi) distance

| IGEPN | details

June 16, 2021 00:40 UTC

| M 3.5 |

5 km (3.1 mi) deep

|

23 km (15 mi) distance

| IGEPN | details

June 16, 2021 at 00:32 UTC

| M 4.8 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

6 km (3 mi) distance

| IGEPN | details

Jun 16 2021 00:19 UTC

| M 3.5 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

18 km (11 mi) distance

| IGEPN | details

Jun 15, 2021, 21:03 UTC

| M 4.4 |

2 km (1.2 mi) depth

|

7 km (5 mi) distance

| IGEPN | details

Jun 15, 2021 at 20:39 UTC

| M 3.6 |

2 km (1.2 mi) depth

|

6 km (3 mi) distance

| IGEPN | Detail Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this may take 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos