Latest news – World Animal Day





Do you remember how “Big or small, love them all” was the theme of World Animal Day 2023? Well, for 2024, we've turned to you again for inspiration. Thank you… Read more

Many people are not aware of the negative consequences of the strong increase in light pollution, both for animals and humans. Apparently, not many people have thought about this topic,… Read more

World Animal Day is the only day of the year dedicated to all animals. From the smallest whale to the largest blue whale, we want to make sure that… Read more

Overfishing, Conservation, Sustainability and Farmed Fish: A Comprehensive Overview The challenges of overfishing and other fisheries-related environmental issues have been an ongoing concern and the role of government intervention in… Read more

World's first legislation passes in UK to protect wildlife from harmful tourism activities. A UK-based conservation charity has secured a major victory for animals exploited abroad for tourist activities. Save… Read more

Corporations have personality – Why not whales? Personality gives global legal protection. During UN Climate Week in NYC, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) marked a historic moment as local… Read more

Happy World Animal Day! Today, we celebrate the diversity of the animal kingdom and reflect on the importance of animal welfare around the world. This year's theme is “Great or… Read more

Insight Resort Ahangama, is a holiday resort located in the south of Sri Lanka surrounded by the Indian Ocean. As a tropical country, the ocean around Sri Lanka has many different species… Read more

The Mara Elephant Project is a Kenya-based conservation organization whose mission is to protect elephants and their habitats throughout the greater Mara ecosystem. Last year they announced a… Read more

World Animal Day, celebrated on October 4, provides an ideal opportunity to highlight the importance of promoting animal welfare. An important advance in veterinary care that contributes to animal welfare… Read more

Elephant taming has a long tradition in Thailand. For centuries, elephants have played an important role in Thailand's history and economy as war elephants, means of transport, work animals… Read more

We are pleased to announce the winner of the Naturewatch Foundation's 2023 World Animal Day Mug Design competition! With over 160 amazing entries, the judging was extremely difficult. However, after careful… Read more

Charities everywhere are feeling the pinch from rising global prices. Since many non-profit animal welfare organizations depend entirely on supporting donations, the administrators of the Naturewatch foundation decided that by 2023… Read more

Let's have a conversation about an important topic that can be overlooked by those working in animal welfare. When we care for animals and when we have so many… Read more

Government leadership in population management in partnership with animal welfare and policy change Issue Local governments play a central role in animal welfare. Most, however, do it poorly … Read more

Dear Friend, As you know, the theme of World Animal Day this year is Big or Small, Love them All. This newsletter provides advice on how to avoid exploitative animal attractions and… Read more

