International
Banqueting room with preserved frescoes discovered among the ruins of Pompeii | Ital
A banquet room filled with well-preserved frescoes depicting characters inspired by the Trojan War has been discovered among the ruins of Pompeii in what has been described as one of the most astonishing discoveries ever made at the southern Italian archaeological site.
The 15-meter-long and six-meter-wide room was found in a former private residence on the Via di Nola, which was Pompeii's longest ancient street, during excavations in the Regio IX area of the site.
The black room, so-called because of the color of its walls that were probably intended to mask the soot from burning oil lamps, was a refined setting for entertaining during pleasurable moments, experts said.
Its walls are decorated with artwork depicting Greek mythical characters, including one of Helen of Troy meeting Paris, the prince of Troy, for the first time. The fresco includes a dog and a Greek inscription that reads Alexandros, another name for the prince. According to Greek legend, the elopement of the couples sparked the Trojan War in the 12th century BC.
Another fresco depicts the Greek god Apollo trying to seduce the priestess Cassandra. In his attempts to seduce her, Apollo had given her the power to predict the future, but when she refused him, he cursed her so that no one would believe her predictions. As a result, she was unable to prevent the tragic events of a battle she had prophesied. After being raped during the capture of Troy, Cassandra ended up enslaved.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii's archaeological park, said the mythological figures had the clear function of entertaining guests and providing talking points during the holidays.
Mythological couples provided ideas for conversations about the past and life, only seemingly of a purely romantic nature, he said. In reality, they refer to the relationship between the individual and fate: Cassandra who can see the future but no one believes her, Apollo who sides with the Trojans against the Greek invaders but, being a god, cannot ensure victory, Helen and Paris who, despite their politically incorrect love affair, are the cause of the war, or perhaps just a pretext.
He added: People used to meet to eat after sunset; The flickering light of the lamps made the images seem to move, especially after a few glasses of good Campanian wine.
The artworks are of the third style, or decorated style, and date between 15 BC and 40-50 AD.
It's always difficult to judge quality, but what we see is a high degree of care for detail, expression and shading, Zuchtriegel said. This is very surprising, as is the subject of the works.
Meanwhile, the rooms' sophisticated mosaic floor features more than a million tiny white tiles.
The room opens onto a courtyard with a long staircase leading to the first floor of the property, beneath which a large pile of building materials was found. On the stair arches, someone had drawn in charcoal two pairs of gladiators and what archaeologists said in a statement appears to be a large stylized phallus.
Excavations in Regio IX, a quarter of the city that had hosted a group of houses and workshops, have yielded many other discoveries since early February last year, including a house that contained a narrow bakery where it was believed that the people of slaves were imprisoned and used to produce bread.
The remains of three victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius AD 79 were found in one of the furnace rooms. A still life fresco resembling a pizza was also found on a wall in the corridor of the houses. In December, 13 Eastern-style statues were found in an upright position on what was probably a shelf in the hallway of a house. Archaeologists said the figures provided evidence of pagan rituals in Pompeii before the city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius.
Pompeii is truly a treasure chest that never ceases to surprise and amaze us, because every time we dig, we find something beautiful and significant, said the Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.
The ruins of Pompeii were discovered in the 16th century, with the first excavations beginning in 1748. Pompeii is the second most visited archaeological site in the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/apr/11/banquet-room-with-preserved-frescoes-unearthed-among-pompeii-ruins
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google makes Magic Editor AI photo tool available to everyone for free, but there are pitfalls
- Banqueting room with preserved frescoes discovered among the ruins of Pompeii | Ital
- AI Security: UK and US sign landmark deal to assess threats | BBC News
- Democrats launch a simple attack on abortion: that's what Donald Trump did
- Public questions Jokowi not present for Eid at Megawati's house, Hasto said
- OJ Simpson died after 'battle' with cancer, family says
- Karen Khachanov beats Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo | ATP tour
- Williams establishes new company to solve customers' engineering challenges with F1-derived innovation and track record
- Five thousand children with gender-related concerns waiting for NHS care in England | transgender
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Modi
- World Bank doubles Turkey's exposure to $35 billion: minister