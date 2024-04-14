Israel defends itself against drone and missile attacks





After Iran launched hundreds of drones in an attack on Israel, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally.

Johnson, R-La., said Israel is not alone and assured he will work with the White House “to insist on an appropriate response.”

He also called out the Biden administration, blaming it for the attack.

“The Biden administration's undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments,” Johnson said.

Other politicians reiterated Israel's right to defend itself against such an attack and pledged US support. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. commitment to Israel is unwavering. This is the moment for the United States to show that we stand together with our allies, the senator said. Our common enemies, including Iran and their proxies, must know that our commitment is unwavering. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement to NBC News that Israel has an inherent right to defend itself against these attacks by Iran and its proxies before, during and after they happen. . Cardin, somewhat contradicting Johnson's stance, said he supports President Joe Biden's ironclad commitment to Israel's security and thanked his administration for taking what he said were necessary steps in recent days to support Israel as it prepares for an attack. from Iran. He reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Israel” and warned “Iranian regime leaders not to expand this already ill-conceived attack”. Such escalation, particularly targeting US personnel and assets, it must be dealt with swiftly and decisively. Others warned that the attack could be much more widespread than first thought. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in XThe attack on #Israel by the regime in Iran will be more extensive than initially expected. So far, the US has intercepted several drones launched into Israel and is working to do the same for incoming missiles.

