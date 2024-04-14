ICOMOS e-News n230 – October 2023





ICOMOS

Cookie Policy ICOMOS informs you that, when you browse the ICOMOS website and all pages of this domain, cookies are placed on the user's computer, mobile phone or tablet. No cookies are used to track users for commercial or advertising purposes.

A cookie is a piece of information stored by a website on the user's computer and that the user's browser provides to the site during each user visit. These cookies essentially allow ICOMOS to: facilitate users' browsing on the site and activate the interactive modules present on the site (required cookies: it is not possible to refuse these cookies if you want to browse the site)

to set statistical analyzes of the use of the pages (optional cookies). Below you will find the list of cookies used by our website and their characteristics: Cookieaccept: indicates that you have accepted the cookie policy through the notification that appears the first time you visit the website (duration 1 year) OctoShowModalPhotobank: indicates that you checked the “Do not show this information next time” box when you visited our Photobank and saw the message “Welcome to the ICOMOS Collaborative Image Bank!” (duration 1 year) joomla_remember_me_a12e1f90ec76162d7747594b6c19ffed: indicates that you checked the “Remember me” box when you log in with your user account to be automatically logged in on your next visit (1 year duration) joomla_user_state: indicates that you have successfully logged in to your user account (lasts as long as your session, the cookie is deleted after you finish browsing the ICOMOS website) Session cookie: its name consists of a chain of 32 characters, it is essential for the operation of any website and identifies your session on the site that opens the first time you consult a page on the site (it lasts as long as your session). Cookies generated by the use of a third-party service on the website: _utma, _utmb, _utmc, _utmz: The Google Analytics service is used to collect anonymous data about visits to our website, such as the number of visitors per month and to improve the quality of the site; cannot be used for individual identification purposes (duration: see details at: https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/analyticsjs/cookie-usage) _atuvc youtube: allows us to embed videos on our website from Youtube. YouTube will not store any personal data while playing the embedded video in extended privacy mode (duration varies, see Google's page for more details: https://policies.google.com/technologies/types?hl=en) For information: the collected data are not cross-referenced with other treatments;

the cookie is used only for the production of anonymous statistics;

cookies do not make it possible to track users browsing other sites. You can configure your browser to notify you about presence cookies and offer you to accept them or not. You can accept or reject cookies on a case-by-case basis or reject them once and for all. However, some features of the ICOM website may not function properly without cookies enabled. Cookie settings are different for each browser and are generally described in the help menus. You will find more explanations on how to proceed through the links below. Download the ICOMOS Cookies Policy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icomos.org/en/component/acymailing/mailid-794%3Fkey%3DU8nfyB4L%26subid%3D80190-5QlEss0uDtDasV%26tmpl%3Dcomponent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos