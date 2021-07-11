Woman died after being infected with two Covid-19 mutants, relevant experts | World News

Belgian researchers found that a 90-year-old woman died after being infected with two different strains of Covid-19, revealing another risk in the fight against coronavirus disease.

Researchers have found that women have been infected with both the first surfaced alpha mutant in the UK and the first beta strain found in South Africa, Bloomberg reports.

In the first peer-reviewed analysis of multiple strain infections, scientists said the infections probably came from different people, according to a report released Saturday and presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. I found that.

The woman was admitted to a Belgian hospital in early March and tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. She was cared for at home and was not vaccinated. Her respiratory symptoms worsened rapidly and died five days later. Both strains were found in two tests when her respiratory sample was tested for a variant of concern. Researchers could not say whether the coinfection was involved in the rapid deterioration of her health.

At the beginning of January, Brazilian scientists reported two cases of Covid-19 co-infection, but the study has not yet been published in a scientific journal. Researchers have also previously found evidence that people will become infected with multiple strains of the flu.

“The global outbreak of this phenomenon is probably underestimated due to limited testing of the variant of concern and the lack of an easy way to identify duplicate infections by whole-genome sequencing. It is still important to pay attention to, “said Anne Vankeerberghen, lead author of the study and molecular biologist at the OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium.