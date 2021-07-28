Number of new COVID cases and deaths in Oregon





According to health officials, the number of cases in Oregon is increasing, with delta mutants accounting for 80%.

Portland, Oregon — Oregon Health Department (OHA) On Thursday, 804 presumed and positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 more died. The new case brings the total number of recorded infections in the state to 217,690 since the onset of the pandemic. The death toll is currently 2,849. In Oregon, no positive cases have been seen in the 800s since the reported number of cases was 833 on May 8, 2021.This is coming The day after Oregon reported The number exceeds 1,000 for the first time since April 23. Health officials said that 80% of cases are delta variants, A more contagious strain of the virus.Oregon Health Department currently recommends everyone Wear a mask indoors Regardless of vaccination status. Related: Authorities recommend universal masking in indoor public spaces in most Washington counties Incident and death Cases reported Thursday were found in the following counties: Newly identified estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Colombia (10), Couse (8), Crook (6). Located in the county of. ), Curry (5), Deschutz (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane ( 67), Lincoln (5), Lynn (38), Marul (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Pork (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (3) 55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16). The following information was announced about the deaths of six people. The 2,844th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 81-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 25 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. .. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,845th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on June 5 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on June 18. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,846th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 7 and died at home on July 6. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,847th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 37-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on 25 July and died at home on 25 July. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2,848th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 33-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 24 and died at the Cadrec Community Medical Center on July 24. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,849th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman from Umatilla County who was positive on July 23 and died on July 27. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed. Related: OHA: In some cases, all Oregons need to wear a mask indoors.Increased hospitalization hospitalization Oregon has 247 hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 more than reported on Tuesday. There are 86 patients in the ICU bed, nine more than reported on Tuesday. vaccination Oregon is currently receiving 2,647,798 doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 doses of Modana, and 179,885 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As of today, 2,477,608 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,302,395 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. Check out for more information on Oregon’s coronavirus OHA dashboard..

