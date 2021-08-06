COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit Adds 16 Cases on Friday

Jump destination: hospitalization – – Outbreak – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

NS Middlesex-London Health Unit (((MLHU) On Friday, 16 cases and 10 recovery cases were added, a total of 12,837 cases were activated, 12,548 cases were resolved and 231 people were killed.

Recent deaths Reported last friday, Men in their 50s and men in their 60s are involved.

The number of mutants of concern identified increased by one, including the alpha mutant, to 3,637.

The story continues under the ad

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,382 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

129 cases of the first delta (B.1.617.2) variant identified in India

120 first confirmed gamma (P.1) variants in Brazil

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

An example of the first kappa (B.1.617.1) variant identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there is one case listed as B.1.617 only and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,598 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 381 at Middlesex Center and 334 at Strathroy-Caradoc.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 cases in London page.

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center says it is treating eight inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of one from Thursday, and less than five in the intensive care unit.

To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

The story continues under the ad

Less than 5 LHSC employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization does not report cases involving patients, residents, or healthcare professionals.



Institutional outbreak

LHSC reported an outbreak in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health / PICU Unit at Victoria Hospital on Monday, July 26.

LHSC said Tuesday that it believed the outbreak was now contained. It is listed as still in progress as of Friday and still contains less than 5 cases.



















2:17

Ontario publishes new COVID-19 Child Care Guidance





Ontario publishes new COVID-19 Child Care Guidance



Vaccination and testing

As of July 31, 80.8% of residents over the age of 12 have taken at least one dose and 66.9% have taken two doses.



The story continues under the ad

According to MLHU, all deaths reported in the area since June 25 were related to people who were not completely vaccinated.

All hospitalizations have not been vaccinated, have not yet been protected from vaccination (infection occurred less than 14 days after the first dose), or were partially vaccinated (infection occurred after the first dose). Included people (occurred more than 14 days and less than 14 days after the second dose).

Of all cases reported after June 25, 6.5% (or 19 cases) are associated with fully vaccinated people.

On the health unit website, residents Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of July 25, up from 1.0% in the week of July 18.

The story continues under the ad

Ontario

Ontario reported 340 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of incidents on Friday exceeded 300 for the first time since late June, reaching 551,678 across the state.

With an additional 18 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,392. However, the Ministry of Health has shown that 16 of these deaths occurred more than 6 weeks ago and were included as a result of data cleanup.

According to friday report, 80 in Toronto, 41 in York, 36 in Peel, 23 in Windsor-Essex, 22 in Waterloo, 15 in Middlesex-London and Hamilton, 14 in Gray Blues, in Durham 13 cases were recorded.

According to the state, 70.8% of the eligible (12+) population is fully immunized and 80.7% receive at least one dose.

The story continues under the ad

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 5 cases and 5 recovery cases on Friday, with a total of 3,980 cases, 36 active, 3,860 recovered and 84 dead.

Of the 36 active cases, 17 are in Woodstock, 8 are in St. Thomas, and 5 are in West Elgin. The number of cases for each municipality is Of the health unit Dashboard..

According to SWPH, no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.



The number of variants in the case of concern increased by 17 (all delta variants) to 889, of which 766 are listed as alpha variants, 89 as deltas and 51 as beta.



No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of July 25, up from 0.5% in the week of July 18.

As of August 5, 79.5% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 66.3% have received two doses, according to SWPH.

The story continues under the ad

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccination eligibility, reservations and cancellations is as follows: Found on the Health Unit website..

People can also add their name to the health unit every week Same-day vaccination list, Also known as a cancellation list.

Please select a local pharmacy We also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots.

















2:05

COVID-19 cases surged to over 400 BC





COVID-19 cases surged to over 400 BC



Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported one case and one recovery on Friday, with a total of 1,949 cases, 11 active, 1,881 recovered and 57 dead.

The number of cases confirmed to contain a mutation of concern remained unchanged at 362.

The story continues under the ad

Of the 11 active cases, eight are in Stratford, two are in Perth South, and one is in North Huron. The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

As of Friday, no one was described as being hospitalized with COVID-19, and no active outbreaks have been reported in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.3% for the week of July 25, down from 0.9% for the week of July 18.

As of Friday, the HPPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that 78.2% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 68.9% have been fully vaccinated.

Starting this week, HPPH “offers more options to make it happen. Residents are more likely to be vaccinatedIncludes walk-in, evening time, pop-up location, drive-through clinic. For more information, On the Health Unit website.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one case on Friday, with a total of 3,641 cases, three activities, 3,570 recovery and 68 deaths.

The story continues under the ad

The latest death involving someone in their 70s was reported last Monday, July 26th.



The number of mutants of concern identified remains at 685.

According to Bluewater Health, no patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health has not reported an active outbreak in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.82% for the week of July 25, up from 0.36% for the week of July 18.

As of Friday, 76.6% of adults have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 69.8% have been fully vaccinated.

According to LPH, the mass vaccination clinic will end this month and will be scheduled after that. August 10th will be cancelled..

Residents who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. People can also call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

The story continues under the ad

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.



— Using files from Jessica Patton of Global News

