Victoria records 11 new Covid-19 cases and hospitals are listed as the latest site





Victoria has recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases acquired locally, but health officials fear that more cases have not yet been tested in northwestern Melbourne.

Photo: AFP All new cases are associated with known outbreaks, but only one of them was quarantined during infection. They were detected in 38,987 test results processed on Sunday. JoAnne Carner Women's and Children's Hospital in St Albans is one of the latest exposure sites associated with the state's Delta outbreak. Natasha Toohey, chief operating officer of Western Health, said in a statement that patients who visited the hospital last Friday were positive and contact tracing efforts are underway. Health officials continued to warn about Covid-19's "strong repetitive detection" in wastewater from northwestern Melbourne. The catchments are Atwood, Broadmeadows, Campbell Field, Coolaroo, Essendon Fields, Gladstone Park, Glenroy, Gowanbrae, Greenvale, Jacana, Meadow Heights, Oak Park, Pascovale, Rocksburg Park, Summerton, Strathmore, Strathmore. Covers Heights, Tullamarine and Westmeadows. In a Covid-19 update on Sunday, health officials said "there is likely to be undetected positive cases of Covid-19 in the catchment area." "People who live, work, or have visited the above suburbs between July 28th and August 6th should be aware of the slightest symptoms of Covid-19 and if they do appear. You will be prompted to be inspected as soon as possible, "the update said. During the weekend, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews repeatedly emphasized that unpaid people who lost their income by quarantining after the Covid-19 test were eligible for $ 450 from the government. People in the same group are eligible to receive a $ 1500 payment if they need to be completely quarantined for two weeks. Andrews said he was concerned that not all people with symptoms were being tested. "There are certainly more cases out there, so it's very important to test for any symptoms," he said. Fragments of the virus have also been detected in the Heelsville and Benara areas. A new push for young Victorians to get AstraZeneca Starting Monday, Victorian people aged 18-39 were able to book the AstraZeneca vaccine at nine state-owned sites offering informed consent processes. Andrews said the additional deployment of access to existing GP clinics for vaccines would be extended to more mass vaccination hubs in the future. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton advised Victorian people aged 18-39 to consider the vaccine. "The best vaccine to get is the one available today," Sutton said on Sunday. -ABC

