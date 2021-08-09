The St. Clair County Health Department encourages masks indoors in schools as the number of cases of COVID increases.





The re-infestation of COVID-19 is primarily due to the highly contagious delta variant, so health officials have mitigated masking and increased social distance, even if vaccinated. It emphasizes the importance of returning to effort. On Monday, the St. Clair County Health Department announced that the area was classified as a “substantial community infection level” and that the case rate of infection was COVID. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tracker Website — Repeat masking recommendations, especially in schools from kindergarten to high school and indoor public spaces The county’s coronavirus case rate was 54.67 per 100,000, with a positive test rate of 5.68% in the first week of this month. The county health department also recommended vaccination, frequent hand washing, maintaining a distance of 6 feet, staying home in case of illness, and strengthening the ventilation system in the building. This is all part of what the county medical officer, Dr. Annette Mercatante, called “required again” and “hierarchical protection strategies.” She said in a statement that returning to indoor masking would help “make sure everyone is playing their part in protecting the community from delta variants.” As of Monday, there were 98 active coronavirus cases in St. Clair County as well. According to the county data dashboard.. This is one of the highest numbers per day since trends began to be noted in late July, when only 30-50 active cases were reported. As of Friday, 85 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 7 days, with an average of 12 new cases reported per day. This also increased from a total of 43 and 6 new cases last week. Dealing with the virus is a balance in assessing risk, and Mercatante said he expects no local or state masking obligations and still sees it as an individual resident. .. “Everything you do has to consider the risks, and the risks will change. It’s not static. It’s different from the normal time when the disease is transmitted,” Mercatante said in an interview last week. Told. “… This is constantly changing in vaccination rates, vaccine factors, infection rates, etc. So as long as the trip can be very different from a week or a month from now, I What I decided to do now is. In addition, you have to think about what it is traveling for. “ To help understand the new rise, Mercatante said the health sector is returning to weekly social media Q & A sessions. “You need to wear a mask on the bus. You need to report a case of COVID, but you need to do quarantine and quarantine. And more to support our case at this point. You just need to use the data for. “ The best time to mask up is before the peak transmission peaks, health officials say. When it comes to assessing the risk of COVID, health authorities have previously cautioned against relying solely on data. Mercatante Mistartmap.info applicationAnalyze risk levels and loop St. Clair County to Detroit and southeastern Michigan. Although not as updated as the data from the local health department, the map shows the rise in COVID spreading throughout the county as of the end of July. This is a few steps behind its southern neighbors. Like the other New York Times MapThe data is categorized by county across the country, but St. Clair County is not shown as a hotspot. This spring, Thumbs counties spent weeks illuminating national maps as areas with high per capita infections. “This is a fairly steady development and a step towards substantive communication. It’s almost everything around us,” Mercatante said of the data. “If you want to wait until our county turns red again (to prevent it from spreading), I think it’s a bit of hindsight. So now I’m wearing a mask. And we get the case for the book. , Because I know it’s going to be verified and put into the system … it will take a few days. “ Health officials said the county has identified only a few confirmed delta cases in the area. Since the first two were announced on July 22nd.. “Data arrives late,” Mercatante said, as it takes time to identify mutants such as the B.1.617.2 SARS-CoV-2 mutation that occurred in India by genome sequencing after a positive COVID test. I will do it. ” Anyway, she said she already knew that some of the Delta variants had “multiple exposures that are currently ill” and helped to understand their effects. Not all residents agree on measures to “end this crisis” However, there are many things that residents of St. Clair County are comfortable with to combat the ever-expanding pandemic. Kimball Township resident Kristenhauwegen said she was fully vaccinated and did not wear a mask unless she was where she needed it. “But if mandates demand them again, I’m fine, and I can honestly see it coming in a new variant that now appears in Michigan,” she said late last week. I said in a message. “My only concern is that the whole family is vaccinated, except for my two-year-old child, who is clearly not old enough, so she is unprotected and willing to mask. Not old enough to wear in. “ Others said they only wore masks because they were legally required by the state before the obligation was lifted earlier this year. “Previously, I only wore a mask to reassure my colleagues,” said Jerry Guin, an unvaccinated Port Huron resident. “Before COVID, I was already paying attention to hand washing after being in a group, workplace, or public facility. But that said, it’s as simple to me as profitable hygiene. If you’ve seen many who are overly cautious and believe they’re literally scared. “ Unlike Guin, fellow resident Janet Hazard said she was completely vaccinated. But she hasn’t worn a mask these days unless she needs to. “But I think I’ll start wearing it indoors, such as in a grocery store,” he said in a message. “I’m a retired RN. (I) always hated masks, but I understand the need and it’s okay to obey when asked to wear a mask.” For others, the decision to wear a mask continues to depend on their vaccine status. Currently, vaccination coverage in St. Clair County remains around 51% for people over the age of 12. Since vaccination rates began to stagnate earlier this year, the region has remained close to or slightly lower than 50%. Resident Januspotter is one of the recent winners. “I received my second vaccination on Monday,” Potter said. “I’m still aware that I can get a COVID and pass it on to others. I lost my dad with a COVID in December. I wasn’t interested in vaccination. My sister was an ER nurse, 9 years younger than me, infected with COVID and was in a really bad condition. I was worried she might not work. She did, to God appreciate. “It was a game changer for me. I didn’t want them to worry about me, so I decided to vaccinate them to alleviate their symptoms if they were infected with the virus. But I’m keeping a distance and washing my hands. I attended the rally and they were outdoors. We believe we need a vaccine to protect ourselves, but this still You need to be vigilant to end the crisis. “ Please contact Jackie Smith ((810) 989-6270 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter @ Jackie20Smith.

