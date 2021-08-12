Health
Marburg virus outbreak: everything you need to know about diseases like Ebola
The Marburg virus has raised concerns about the outbreak of another virus after it was revealed that a man who caught the virus died last week and could have infected an additional 155 people.
The first case of the disease occurred in Guinea, West Africa. Experts believe that this is a disease like Ebola, 88% of which can be fatal, but there is no cure or cure. That is a concern as the disease can be widespread.
West African health officials are currently monitoring 155 people who may have come into contact with infected individuals. The person died in Gueckedou, southeastern Guinea, which was also the site of the Ebola hemorrhagic fever in West Africa from 2014 to 2016.
The virus can also be transmitted between bat colonies and humans, increasing the risk of cross-border spread. This suggests a high risk at the national level and requires prompt and coordinated response with the support of international partners.
The risks associated with the global level are low.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Marburg virus.
Marburg and Ebola are closely related and are usually transmitted between humans through contact with blood and other body fluids. Case fatality rates of Marburg virus in past outbreaks range from 24% to 88% of infected individuals.
The only difference between Ebola and Marburg fever is that there are still no specific drugs or vaccines available for the Marburg virus. There is only symptomatic treatment.
Marburg disease is highly contagious and causes hemorrhagic fever. Two simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in 1967 led to the first recognition of the disease. The World Health Organization reports that the outbreak was related to working in the laboratory using African savanna monkeys imported from Uganda.
Human infections with Marburg virus disease are initially the result of long-term exposure to mines and caves inhabited by colonies of the Russet flying foxes. When an individual is infected with the virus, it spreads through direct contact with skin damage, mucus, secretions, blood, etc., and through human-to-human transmission from surfaces and substances contaminated with these liquids. There is a possibility.
process
Early supportive care with hydration and symptomatic treatment increases the chances of survival. There is no approved treatment to neutralize the virus. However, various blood products, immunotherapies, and drug therapies are currently under development.
Symptoms of Marburg virus disease
The incubation period varies from 2 to 21 days. Early symptoms of the virus include high fever, severe headaches, and severe malaise. Myalgia and pain are common features. Abdominal cramps, pain, severe watery diarrhea, and nausea can also begin on the third day. Diarrhea can last for a week. The appearance of the patient at this point in the virus infection is described as showing “ghostly” portrayal features, deep eyes, extreme fatigue, and an expressionless face.
Fatal cases usually have some form of bleeding, often bleeding from multiple areas. You can also see fresh blood from vomiting and feces, gums and vagina. Central nervous system involvement can lead to confusion, irritability and aggression.
In severe cases, death occurs most often between 8 and 9 days after the onset of symptoms.
diagnose
It is difficult to clinically distinguish MVD from other infections such as malaria, typhoid fever, meningitis, dysentery, and viral hemorrhagic fever. The diagnostic methods used to confirm a virus infection are as follows.
-Antibody capture enzyme immunoassay
-Antigen capture detection test
-Serum neutralization test
-Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain (RT-PCR) Assay
–Electron microscopy
-Virus isolated by cell culture
Samples collected from patients are at extreme biohazard risk. All specimens must be packaged using a triple packaging system for domestic and international shipping.
..
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/marburg-virus-outbreak-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-ebola-like-disease/articleshow/85267145.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]