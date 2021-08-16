Patients infected with COVID-19 in Sydney Tumor Ward, tripled cases of Nepean River





“We did all the right things,” said the patient’s partner. “two weeks [they have] There, we couldn’t see [them].. For this to happen, it’s a guts kick. “ The nurses’ union said more than 120 staff members from the Nepian Blue Mountains Community Health District were quarantined on Monday following two COVID-19 exposures. The first exposure occurred earlier this month in the hospital’s mental health unit. A district spokesperson said an investigation was underway on how both exposures occurred. last week, Patients in the mental health unit of Katoomba Hospital have been transferred to another facility The unit nurse was instructed to work in Nepean.Some regular Nepian staff Instructed to continue their obligations, despite being identified as close contact due to the special nature of their work.. Several staff members have confirmed that two registered nurses are enrolled to provide care to more than 25 patients in the unit during Sunday night shifts. A district spokesperson did not answer questions about the number of shift staff. Loading Michael Weitz, director of public health organizations at the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association, said the area is facing a “staffing crisis.” “Many members of the Nepian Blue Mountains area feel furious and disappointed,” he said, and additional staff also reported delays in proper fit testing of breathing masks. A district spokesperson said the hospital adheres to strict infection prevention and control measures, including personal protective equipment, face mask fit tests, hand hygiene, and thorough cleaning of all areas. They said 70 percent of Nepian Hospital staff and 68 percent of mental health unit staff were fully vaccinated. Two of the staff infected with COVID-19 after the second exposure were completely vaccinated. “Only fully vaccinated staff work in COVID-19 wards and other high-risk areas within hospitals,” they added. Ryan Park, a health spokesman for the Labor Party in New South Wales, said state governments need to urgently prioritize addressing staff shortages and ensure that people dealing with COVID-19 patients are properly equipped. Said there is. “If that means bringing staff from other areas that may not be under such pressure, it needs to happen,” he said. In St. George, patients in the tumor ward are isolated and the ward does not accept new admissions. Contact staff and patients in the ward. There were 21 patients in the ward. “As a precautionary measure, the hospital treated all patients in the ward as close contact and implemented additional infection control procedures in the ward to maintain patient health and safety,” said a spokesperson for the Southeast Sydney Regional Health District. Said. It’s coming as the death of an eighth patient infected with COVID-19 was announced on Monday at Liverpool Hospital. A man in his 70s was a patient in the hospital’s geriatric ward. He had been vaccinated once with the AstraZeneca vaccine. 29 patients Infected with COVID-19 at Liverpool Hospital After working across the geriatric and neurological wards last month while a student nurse was unknowingly infected. Keep track of the most important pandemic-related developments with the Coronavirus Update. sign up Receive a weekly newsletter..

