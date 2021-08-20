El Paso’s clinic offers a third vaccination for people with weak immunity





El Paso, Texas-For immunocompromised people, a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in El Paso this weekend. The City of El Paso and the Center for Health Sciences, Texas Institute of Technology El Paso operates independent vaccine clinics. There is a list of personalized CDC recommendations to qualify for this third shot, and city officials should consult with your healthcare provider about your medical condition and whether a third dose is suitable for you. I recommend it. According to the CDC guidelines, patients with moderate or severe immunodeficiency will be given a third dose 28 days after receiving either the Pfizer vaccine or the modelna vaccine twice. ・ Get aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

・ Received an organ transplant and is taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

-Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (eg, DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response The schedule and location for the third TTUHSC vaccination are as follows: Sunday, August 29, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Medical Science Building II, 1st floor, 137 Rick Francis St.

Parking lots will be available in the lots marked T3, P11, P7 It will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you are interested, click here.. For more information, please call 915-215-4300. Covid-19 The third dose ofAvailable by appointment only in the following citiesAnd the location of El Paso: Monday to Saturday: 8 am to noon and 1 pm to 5 pm El PC Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza Monday to Friday: Noon to 6 pm Saturday: 8:00 am to 3:00 pm El Paso City Covid-19 Clinic Monday to Saturday: 8 am to noon and 1 pm to 5 pm o 220 S. Stanton (first and Stanton corner) 9341 Alameda Or 7380 Remcon o9566 railway To make a reservation visit EPCovidVaccine.com Click on the registration form or call (915) 212-6843.

