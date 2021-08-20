Montana COVID Update (August 20, 2021)





Helena — 449 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Montana on Friday, increasing the number of active cases to 3,473. From 3,269 reported on Thursday. Yellowstone County reported 88 newest cases, for a total of 480 cases. Flathead County increased second with 62 cases, and the number of active cases increased to 708. Missoula County reports 58 new cases, the third highest. Friday’s total is now 351 in total. Cascade County reported 53 new cases, for a total of 646 cases today. Twenty-six new cases were reported in Gallatin County, for a total of 161 active cases. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS), the total number of Montana people who died from COVID increased by three to 1,755. The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID is 200 on Friday. Cumulative hospitalizations for Montana due to the virus increased from 6,110 on Thursday to 6,123. A cumulative total of 122,318 COVIDs have occurred in Montana, with a total recovery of 117,090. The total number of COVID tests performed in Montana is 1,575,822. The number of people in the state who are fully immunized against the virus is currently 455,014 (about 49% of the state’s population). The total number of doses administered is 925,311. If you wish to be vaccinated, please contact the county health department or click here .. The above information is from DPHHS Website Currently, as of Friday, August 20, 2021. The DPHHS report at this time does not include data on whether new cases occurred in vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals. Adam Meier, director of DPHHS, said earlier this month that hospitalization data from June 5 to July 30 showed that 89% of Montanans hospitalized for COVID did not receive the COVID vaccine. Said. The data includes 358 hospitalizations in Montanan during this period. Hospitalization included an age range from 1 to 97 years, with a median age of 64 years. “This data shows how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness, given how far it has been since the vaccine was first available,” Meier said. Says. “This data also reminds us of how important vaccination is. It is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see is more cases and hospitalizations. COVID -19 Vaccines are the best tool you need to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. Autumn and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to vaccinate. “ County with active cases Yellowstone County Cases: 19,369 in total | 88 New | 480 Active

Flathead County Cases: Total 14,063 | 62 New | 708 Active

Missoula County Cases: 10,293 in total | 58 New | 351 Active

Cascade County Cases: 10,489 in total | 53 New | 646 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 15,591 in total | 26 New | 161 Active

Lake County Cases: Total 2,343 | 15 New | 108 Active

Lewis and Clark County Incidents: 7,488 Total | 13 New | 149 Active

Deer Lodge County Incidents: Total 1,226 | 12 New | 37 Active

Lincoln County Incidents: Total 1,866 | 11 New | 82 Active

Park County Cases: Total 1,598 | 10 New | 52 Active

Silver Bow County Incidents: Total 4,355 | 10 New | 85 Active

Dawson County Cases: Total 1,171 | 7 New | 30 Active

Carbon County Cases: 977 Total | 6 New | 16 Active

Hill County Cases: Total 2,137 | 6 New | 29 Active

Mineral County Cases: 401 in total | 6 new | 37 active

Custer County Cases: Total 1,272 | 5 New | 34 Active

Powell County Incidents: Total 1,021 | 5 New | 50 Active

Glacier County Cases: Total 1,596 | 4 New | 28 Active

Madison County Incidents: Total 845 | 4 New | 15 Active

Musselshell County Incidents: 387 Total | 4 New | 6 Active

Ravalli County Cases: Total 3,458 | 4 New | 58 Active

Valley County Cases: Total 923 | 4 New | 11 Active

Big Horn County Incidents: Total 2,628 | 3 New | 12 Active

Fergus County Cases: Total 1,228 | 3 New | 21 Active

Jefferson County Incidents: Total 1,184 | 3 New | 25 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,292 in total | 3 new | 18 active

Beaverhead County Cases: Total 968 | 2 New | 20 Active

Brain County Incidents: 868 in total | 2 new | 13 active

Broadwater County Cases: 552 in total | 2 new | 12 active

Fallon County Incidents: Total 329 | 2 New | 6 Active

McCone County Incidents: 192 in total | 2 new | 2 active

Phillips County Incidents: Total 545 | 2 New | 4 Active

Pondera County Cases: Total 546 | 2 New | 17 Active

Rosebud County Cases: Total 1,281 | 2 New | 21 Active

Sanders County Incidents: Total 745 | 2 New | 18 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases: Total 414 | 2 New | 2 Active

Daniels County Incidents: 202 in total | 1 new | 1 active

Judith Basin County Incidents: 102 in total | 1 new | 3 active

Stillwater County Incidents: Total 798 | 1 New | 16 Active

Toole County Cases: 800 in total | 1 new | 10 active

