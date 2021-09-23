“I don’t think we can be sure we’re around the corner.”





Columbia, South Carolina (WIS)-South Carolina Health and Environment Administration says it’s too early to know how long South Carolina’s current COVID spike will last, or if it could end. Stated. During the previous pandemic surge, cases increased first, then hospitalization, then death, and they decreased in this order. Last month’s DHEC data In South Carolina, the number of cases per 100,000 is declining, and hospitalizations are beginning to level off, but remain high. Thousands of COVID patients still occupy the bed.. On the other hand, the number of deaths is on the rise. “Unfortunately, I’m not sure we’re around the corner,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC state epidemiologist. “I think we still have a lot of challenges in that our hospitals are full of seriously ill people and are often close to capacity.” Kelly hopes this trend will indicate the current surge and decline, but said people are complacent and nervous about not sticking to proven mitigation measures. “We were wary of masks, the importance of being vaccinated, especially the importance of keeping distance in an indoor environment, and there is a risk that the surge will rise again,” she said. Said. In contrast to previous surges, a significant portion of South Carolina is vaccinated at this point. Over 50% of the target audience It is considered fully vaccinated. But Kelly isn’t sure if it’s an indicator that the potential outbreak in the future isn’t too serious and that more than 40% of eligible South Carolina residents haven’t yet received a single dose of the vaccine. Said that. According to Kelly, it increases the likelihood that the virus will still circulate and mutate into new variants. “It’s never certain that there will be no surge this fall and winter, as more people are indoors because more people may travel and gather during the holidays,” she said. .. “If another variant emerges, it could be another cause of the surge.” Copyright 2021 WIS. all rights reserved. Did you notice any spelling or grammar errors in this article? Click or tap here I will report it. Include the article headline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrdw.com/2021/09/23/dhec-leader-covid-surge-i-dont-feel-that-we-can-be-confident-that-we-have-turned-corner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos