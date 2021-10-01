Oregon Coronavirus: September 2-The Worst Pandemic Month

Oregon Health Authority Announces 1,896 New People coronavirus Thursday Cases and 20 Deaths — Last Day Month This is the second most deadly problem since the pandemic began.

The death toll in September, which is likely to increase as new data are reported, is currently 498, about 20 more than in January. December remains the worst month of the pandemic, killing 603 people.

These September deaths primarily include unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated people.But they also include a share People who died after being completely vaccinated After COVID-19 infection.

The so-called groundbreaking dead According to Oregon Health Department summary data released Thursday, it is becoming more common as a percentage of all mortality. To date, 218 fully vaccinated people have died after COVID-19 infection. On average, they are about 80 years old.

Over 23% of 405 COVID-19 deaths in August were fully vaccinated, up from 18.8% in July and 10.1% in June. The increase may be due, at least in part, to the weakened immunity of older people, especially caregivers who fired early, the agency said.

The state said that about five times as many unvaccinated people are infected with COVID-19, about five times as many as vaccinated people.

“Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people,” health officials said.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Clatsop (13), Colombia (32), Couse (36), Crook (34), Curry (9), Deshuts (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Clackamas (78), Lake (7), Lane (142) , Lincoln (9), Lynn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Pork (23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102) , Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158), Yamhill (47).

Who died: The 3,772th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who was positive on August 29 and died in Adventist Health Portland on September 2.

The 3,773th death was a 97-year-old Linn County woman who was positive on August 29 and died on September 4. The state still knows where she died.

The 3,774th death in Oregon was an 80-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on September 7 and died at home on September 12.

The 3,775th death was a 58-year-old Josephine County man who was positive on September 7 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on September 28.

The 3,776th death in Oregon was a 46-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on August 23 and died on September 28 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 3,777th dead was a 51-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on September 20 and died at home on September 22.

The 3,778th dead in Oregon was a 69-year-old Jackson County man who died at home on September 15.

The 3,779th death was a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on September 14 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on September 24.

The 3,780th death in Oregon is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who died on September 9 at the Providence Portland Medical Center, positive on September 9.

The 3,781th death was a 97-year-old Linn County woman who was positive on August 29 and died on September 3. The state still knows where she died.

The 3,782th death in Oregon is a 72-year-old Linn County man who was positive on August 29 and died on September 9. The state still knows where she died.

The 3,783th death was an 87-year-old man in Pork County who was positive on September 21 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on September 28.

The 3,784th death in Oregon was a 50-year-old man in Marion County who was positive on September 13 and died at Salem Hospital on September 29.

The 3,785th death was a 55-year-old man from Marion County, who tested positive on September 9 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on September 26.

The 3,786th death in Oregon was an 86-year-old man in Marion County who was positive on August 29 and died at Salem Hospital on September 28.

The 3,787th death was a 64-year-old Marion County man who was positive on August 27 and died on September 20 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

The 3,788th death in Oregon was a 92-year-old Washington County man who was positive on September 10 and died at home on September 19.

The 3,789th death was a 77-year-old Washington County woman who was positive on September 10 and died at home on September 19.

The 3,790th death in Oregon was an 87-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on September 12 and died at home on September 23.

The 3,791th death was an 86-year-old Washington County man who was positive on September 10 and died at home on September 24.

Everyone who died had an underlying medical condition, or the state was checking to see if they died.

hospitalization: 816 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 5 from Wednesday. This includes 231 people in the intensive care unit, down four from Wednesday.

vaccination: 3,284 Oregons were newly vaccinated with at least one vaccination.

Since it started: Oregon reports 330,054 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 3,791 deaths, one of the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 5,109,202 vaccinations were given, with 2,508,807 fully vaccinated and 228,917 partially vaccinated.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

