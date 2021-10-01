Pregnant women who have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine pass the antibody to the foetation.





New York (WPIX) — Pregnant woman COVID-19 vaccine New research shows that it protects not only itself but also unborn babies. the study, Released last week NYU Langone Health in New York City examined 36 newborns whose mothers received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine during pregnancy. Researchers have stated that 100% of these babies had protective antibodies at birth, proving that they have the scientific power to save the lives of two at a time. Senior Authors and researchersDr. Jennifer Reiter said the antibody passes through the placenta, through the blood and into the baby. “This is the discovery of a bonus to achieve antibodies transferred to the baby. If a woman is vaccinated during pregnancy, she will protect her baby from COVID,” said the writer. The family appeals to the hospital to keep the unvaccinated young mother alive

Reiter said pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and intubation. So moms like Anjali Bharati didn’t think about vaccines twice. At 12 weeks gestation, when she tested positive for COVID-19, the fear of balati became a reality. “It was the most ill I’ve ever experienced and I was afraid,” Barati said. As a doctor in the emergency room at Lennox Health Greenwich Village, her health was already at stake. Due to low oxygen levels and high fever, Baraty slowly recovered and waited for the vaccine to become available. “I was waiting for this vaccine because I thought,’Well, I’ll get it.’ I was in line with it first,” Bharati said. “I didn’t want to risk spreading this virus, which all of us are exposed to anymore.” Request donation from Sevier County Sergeant fighting COVID-19

Barati wanted to keep his loved ones safe, such as the first unvaccinated toddler and the five-month-old Rye. Based on research, Barati is protecting Rye because she was vaccinated when she was still pregnant with him. “If the way you can give them the opportunity to fight this virus is to vaccinate yourself and give it to your baby, that’s the best way,” said Bharati. Additional research is needed to determine the efficacy and protection period of infant antibodies.

